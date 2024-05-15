  1. Detroit Guides
فلسطين حرة

The 2024 Fiction Issue

By
May 15, 2024 at 6:00 am
فلسطين حرة

click to enlarge فلسطين حرة

When presented with the theme “resistance across borders,” I reflected on the sometimes hopeless feeling I can have around resistance. How can I, someone so random and so far away, make a difference in a cause? But something my dad taught me is that no resistance is futile. No matter how small, any effort makes a difference. So, I look at my capabilities and assess what I can do where I’m at with what I got. And I remember the power of visual language and being blessed with the skill to draw and tell stories through art. I can create flyers, I can create protest images, I can wheat-paste across my city. I can spread a message.

So, I choose to wield the power I have in my pen to accompany my voice. And with that voice, I shout to the rooftops, “FREE PALESTINE! ‏فلسطين حرة”

Hawwa (they/she) is a Black Muslim cartoonist from North Minneapolis and co-founder of the Black Indie Comix Cub.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.

The 2024 Fiction Issue

Edited by Bayan Founas and Drew Philp

The 2024 Fiction Issue

If Not

By Noor Hindi

If Not

Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever

By Bayan Founas

By Bayan Founas

Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever

