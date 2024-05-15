And Our City Was Ours

And when the Outers left there was so much space.

We took to our parking lots, our downtown plazas.



Some of us drank their wine and sat in their cafes

without fear or the cold blue watch. We cruised our island,



perched barefoot on our stone whitewashed bridge.

Without the Outers designing their cul-de-sacs or



plowing up our lots, or tearing down our houses, we

tricked out our cars, confetti lit our bikes and blasted



Blade Icewood from our kitchen windows.

And yes, we still slept uncomfortably bent



around the lumps of our mattresses. We awoke

in the same nightmare sweat, and reached



for one another’s thighs in our darkness

Who knew there was another kind of sleep?



The Outers had mythologized our city, a theater of tragedy.

No one told us it called for sadness. Without them



we licked sauce from our fingers. While they screamed

about war, and loss and stolen Amazon boxes



we contented ourselves with dance battles.

We laughed at the Outers



and their ill-preparedness for drought. We

didn’t clock in at work. We made each other gifts



of vegetable bundles and lavender oil. We did not serve

the Outers. We returned to our river. We left our houses



and threw white parties in our black, black, black as asphalt streets



Nandi Comer is the Michigan Poet Laureate, an award-winning writer and Detroiter.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.