Invalid Invalid

The pencil must be razor

sharp or it’s too hard

to push. The pen

must be very sharp and fluid

also, or it will be a mess. Not too

fluid though, or it will be

a mess. Since when



did I need special conditions

to exist? Levees

don’t collapse in a day, it takes many

days that seem fine while underneath

the ramparts are slipping. Sifted



right through the body of my

being, health did. For the longest time



you live like you’ll never die and then

like you will. Maybe it’s better

to just keep running except

I want to float. Life is bigger



and smaller than imagined. Nowhere,

nothing, everywhere, everything – pain

oppresses the light, rest

is my resistance. All we can do is



what we can with the hand

we’re dealt. My ancestors,

spirits, guides and

ghosts – drumming

their fingers, cracking

bones, waving dandelion fluff – have always

given me enough but just. That used to feel

luxurious but now, scant. Is care ever

as prolific as we wish? My words



are dull, this poem

ordinary, nothing

I say will make anyone

love me, not with this

illness. Special things elude me and special

is ubiquitous. Listen –



conditions have never been

worse, why try

to understand? It’s not like I ever

quit. Pull my hair back, clean

the altar, refresh

the offerings, please them. Fickle, steadfast,

stingy, generous – no

matter. You get what you get, be

glad or at least grateful. It doesn’t matter

that you’re so sick you fall down. Your survival

is holy, the burden

clears a path –



Eli (Elizabeth) Underwood is currently seeking a publisher for their memoir of leading Cass Corridor band Cathouse through Detroit’s ’80s and ’90s rock ’n’ roll scene.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.