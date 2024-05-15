THE LEAVES CHANGE COLOR DURING CAMPAIGN SEASON

following Lumumba’s assassination



exploitation of the Congo went on



undeterred by democratic facade



neo-colonial puppets with european spines



to neutralize the Black Liberation Army



we were g(r)ifted with Black aesthetics



Black mayors and Black billionaires



they offer intersectional excuses



for blood splatter murals downtown



pigs kept their mercenary commissions



under the guise of cultural progress



New Afrikan Independence is shrouded



in ahistorical attachment to race



the pot called the kettle African



the kettle joined the military



to prove its loyalty to the president



in other news a leaf is still a leaf



falls eventually as all empires do



if i continue the chores my ancestors set



one day i’ll leap into piles of dried legislation



or teach that aspiration to my young before



passing them the torch and gasoline



the more regimes change the less



we remember there’s an enemy



camouflaging in the branches



Darius Simpson is a New Afrikan writer and performer from Akron, Ohio who believes in the dissolution of empire and the liberation of all oppressed people by any means available.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.