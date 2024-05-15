  1. Detroit Guides
THE LEAVES CHANGE COLOR DURING CAMPAIGN SEASON

The 2024 Fiction Issue

By
May 15, 2024 at 6:00 am
following Lumumba’s assassination

exploitation of the Congo went on

undeterred by democratic facade

neo-colonial puppets with european spines

to neutralize the Black Liberation Army

we were g(r)ifted with Black aesthetics

Black mayors and Black billionaires

they offer intersectional excuses

for blood splatter murals downtown

pigs kept their mercenary commissions

under the guise of cultural progress

New Afrikan Independence is shrouded

in ahistorical attachment to race

the pot called the kettle African

the kettle joined the military

to prove its loyalty to the president

in other news a leaf is still a leaf

falls eventually as all empires do

if i continue the chores my ancestors set

one day i’ll leap into piles of dried legislation

or teach that aspiration to my young before

passing them the torch and gasoline

the more regimes change the less

we remember there’s an enemy

camouflaging in the branches

Darius Simpson is a New Afrikan writer and performer from Akron, Ohio who believes in the dissolution of empire and the liberation of all oppressed people by any means available.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.

