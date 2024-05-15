“Waawiyaatanong: From The Ashes, She Rises”

By Hadassah GreenSky



Waawiyaatanong, where the curved shores meet, otherwise known as Detroit. This place has been a sacred meeting point since the start of this world. In the Mide Lodge migration story, the Anishinaabek migrated from the Eastern seaboard, through Quebec and Niagara Falls and into Detroit.



Hadassah GreenSky, Waganakising Odawa from Detroit. They are a musician, activist, community organizer, curator, cultural worker, indigenous futurist working as a visual and music artist, dancer, bead artist, seamstress, graphic designer, photographer, videographer, and model.

