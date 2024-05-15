  1. Detroit Guides
  2. The Fiction Issue
  1. Detroit Guides
  2. The Fiction Issue

Waawiyaatanong: From The Ashes, She Rises

The 2024 Fiction Issue

By
May 15, 2024 at 6:00 am
Waawiyaatanong: From The Ashes, She Rises
Share on Nextdoor

“Waawiyaatanong: From The Ashes, She Rises”
By Hadassah GreenSky

Waawiyaatanong, where the curved shores meet, otherwise known as Detroit. This place has been a sacred meeting point since the start of this world. In the Mide Lodge migration story, the Anishinaabek migrated from the Eastern seaboard, through Quebec and Niagara Falls and into Detroit.

Hadassah GreenSky, Waganakising Odawa from Detroit. They are a musician, activist, community organizer, curator, cultural worker, indigenous futurist working as a visual and music artist, dancer, bead artist, seamstress, graphic designer, photographer, videographer, and model.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The 2024 Fiction Issue

Edited by Bayan Founas and Drew Philp

The 2024 Fiction Issue

If Not

By Noor Hindi

If Not

Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever

By Bayan Founas

Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe