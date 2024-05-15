before I knew your name
i found something
a sorrow that draws me close
a cherished ache
nestled within my chest
i pray it never leaves
it serves as a compass
leading me towards a place
that seems to resonate
with the source of this ache
a place that was once
nameless
please do not take this away
it provides solace
for in this pain
lies the proof of belonging
a testament to home
my namesake
Multifaceted saxophonist and composer, Marcus Elliot, has emerged as one of the leading voices of the Detroit music scene.
Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.