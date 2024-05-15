before I knew your name

i found something

a sorrow that draws me close

a cherished ache

nestled within my chest

i pray it never leaves

it serves as a compass

leading me towards a place

that seems to resonate

with the source of this ache

a place that was once

nameless

please do not take this away

it provides solace

for in this pain

lies the proof of belonging

a testament to home

my namesake



Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.