namesake

The 2024 Fiction Issue

By
May 15, 2024 at 6:00 am
before I knew your name
i found something
a sorrow that draws me close
a cherished ache
nestled within my chest
i pray it never leaves
it serves as a compass
leading me towards a place
that seems to resonate
with the source of this ache
a place that was once
nameless
please do not take this away
it provides solace
for in this pain
lies the proof of belonging
a testament to home
my namesake

Multifaceted saxophonist and composer, Marcus Elliot, has emerged as one of the leading voices of the Detroit music scene.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.

Edited by Bayan Founas and Drew Philp

