  1. Detroit Guides
  2. The Fiction Issue
  1. Detroit Guides
  2. The Fiction Issue

Color Me Bad

The 2024 Fiction Issue

By
May 15, 2024 at 6:00 am
Share on Nextdoor

Loose me to a white world canvas

Gather up the coloring

for the portrait of change

Watch me splatter this regal across the diaspora Introduce a standard of beauty

That always was

Normalize a culture of being

at liberty to liven up this place

No longer blind to privilege

I belong here

Long before you didn’t notice

Stage me for the strength in my legs For the life in my victory lap

The hope in my heavy leaden eyes

That my body language reaches

cross cultural barriers

That I am spotlight

in this war house

For all we wanted

Was to click our heels

be a land of sweet home

Less artifact of hostile environment Convince a world that I am not void of that spark

That creates depth and dimension Visible to the naked eye

Tell me you see me

In my glory

Beyond my pigment

Illuminate the weapon of grace I carry on my battlefield

For all we wanted was a choice to be an elegant statement Amidst the silencing

A dance of Jubilee

In the resistance

A bright morning sun

Trespassing the color lines For all we wanted

Was to take a fresh breath in polluted air

To Linger

To smile for the world

Not just for the camera

For independence to be photogenic

Develop a positive relationship

between the Black and white negative

Between the privilege and the powerful

The happy and the heartbroken

For all we wanted was

To be free from want

Of what was already ours

To be possible

To be young

To capture the strength of woman

Unbound

Disguise heaven in a blue dress

To be what our nature demands

For our soul to come thru the picture

speak more than a thousands of words

But millions of stories

To simply,

document a gorgeous distraction

In a world of unpretty

Peace is a National Spoken Word Artist and Writer-in-Residence for InsideOut Literary Arts.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The 2024 Fiction Issue

Edited by Bayan Founas and Drew Philp

The 2024 Fiction Issue

If Not

By Noor Hindi

If Not

Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever

By Bayan Founas

Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe