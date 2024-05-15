Color Me Bad

Loose me to a white world canvas



Gather up the coloring



for the portrait of change



Watch me splatter this regal across the diaspora Introduce a standard of beauty



That always was



Normalize a culture of being



at liberty to liven up this place



No longer blind to privilege



I belong here



Long before you didn’t notice



Stage me for the strength in my legs For the life in my victory lap



The hope in my heavy leaden eyes



That my body language reaches



cross cultural barriers



That I am spotlight



in this war house



For all we wanted



Was to click our heels



be a land of sweet home



Less artifact of hostile environment Convince a world that I am not void of that spark



That creates depth and dimension Visible to the naked eye



Tell me you see me



In my glory



Beyond my pigment



Illuminate the weapon of grace I carry on my battlefield



For all we wanted was a choice to be an elegant statement Amidst the silencing



A dance of Jubilee



In the resistance



A bright morning sun



Trespassing the color lines For all we wanted



Was to take a fresh breath in polluted air



To Linger



To smile for the world



Not just for the camera



For independence to be photogenic



Develop a positive relationship



between the Black and white negative



Between the privilege and the powerful



The happy and the heartbroken



For all we wanted was



To be free from want



Of what was already ours



To be possible



To be young



To capture the strength of woman



Unbound



Disguise heaven in a blue dress



To be what our nature demands



For our soul to come thru the picture



speak more than a thousands of words



But millions of stories



To simply,



document a gorgeous distraction



In a world of unpretty



Peace is a National Spoken Word Artist and Writer-in-Residence for InsideOut Literary Arts.

Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.