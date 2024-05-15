West Bank, 2002

Military jeep lights whirl

orange in the night. Neon

buzzes over an empty arcade.

Stray dogs scatter. I stretch

out at my family’s farthest

olive grove, the ground cool

on my back. I turn my face

into crumbs of dirt. I smell

the earth, and make myself

smell of it. In the night-black

hills, I take off all of my clothes

and let the air stroke my ass,

pressing my body against bark

until my skin begins to itch.

I pluck an olive and punt it

toward the dark hills dusted

with light—Palestinian villages,

gold clusters nestled in the night.

When the terrain before me

ignites in a barrel of cold light,

I see the fortified settlement

behind curlicued concertina,

their screened windows—

orange or gold; dim or bright.

I gauge the distance between us

and I run, the soil shining in

the light sweeping the land.

When I’m close, I crouch low.

I crawl. I lie flat on my stomach

and inch forward on my forearms

like a sneaking soldier, dragging

my naked body toward them,

breathing the soil and the stones.

Originally published in Poet Lore, Volume 116 3/4, Winter/Spring 2022



Edward Salem is the author of Monk Fruit (Nightboat Books, 2025) and the co-founder of City of Asylum/Detroit.



Part of our 2024 Fiction Issue.