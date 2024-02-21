Khana still kicks ass post-‘The Great Food Truck Race’

The Detroit-based Pakistani fusion pop-up is setting its sights on a brick-and-mortar this year

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Maryam Khan. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Maryam Khan.

Khana owner Maryam Khan is busy at work behind the counter of the Congregation making butter chicken sandooris and coconut curry lettuce wraps. The Pakistani fusion food pop-up has been taking over the coffee shop’s kitchen for a few days a month since January.

Khan is coming off of a run on season 16 of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race, with Khana coming in second place. And before you ask, no, Khana is not a food truck, but they have been popping up around Detroit since 2018 with recipes inspired by Khan’s Pakistani heritage.

Khan has dreamed of being on the Food Network since she was a teenager so getting the call to compete on The Great Food Truck Race was a literal dream come true. Sometimes getting what we ask for comes with a few unwanted side effects, however.

For many viewers, Khan was the villain of the season. The controversy came mostly because Khan fired one of her teammates, Jake Nielsen, on camera after episodes of infighting and a communication breakdown. Since Khana was left with only two members, Khan was allowed to bring in former competitor Carl Harris from The Block food truck, which had been eliminated episodes earlier.

It was the first time someone had ever been fired from the show on camera and that a team was allowed to replace a lost member.

Viewers have trashed Khana on social media since the show, leaving negative reviews despite never trying the food. “The Khana girl is arrogant and it’s off putting,” one commenter writes on a Reddit thread. “I absolutely cannot stand them,” writes another. “The main girl is a toxic bully, the tattooed team member [Al Jane] kisses her ass in a way that makes me die a little inside, and their whole vibe is so negative and mean. Really hoping they don’t win. Their behavior is shitty.”

“The show came out and it was a nightmare,” Khan says. “If you go on our Facebook page, we used to have a five-star rating and [now] it’s like a 2.3 because it’s all strangers who watched the show being like, ‘I would never eat here, it’s horrible,’ and I’m like, you’ve never even tried it! It’s so whack.”

Khan declined to go into detail, but says Nielsen was dealing with some heavy personal issues that were causing him to be preoccupied and detached. She says she tried to talk to him several times to reach a resolution off-camera, but it eventually became clear that it just wasn’t working out. Khan felt that if Nielsen stayed on the show, his inability to work with the team was going to get them sent home.

“He had a lot of things going on in his personal life that he had brought on himself and was projecting them on everyone on the show,” she says. “But people chalked it up to what they had witnessed on the 30 seconds of what TV aired from like a two-week situation… Food Network is catered toward people who want things to be simple and easy. They don’t want to see a brown girl who is in charge firing a white man.”

Despite the haters, Khana’s popularity seems to have skyrocketed back home in Detroit since coming off the show. In addition to the takeovers at The Congregation, which Khan hopes to do monthly, Khana also has its first-ever multi-course dinner at Frame on Friday. Khan is also setting her sights on opening a brick-and-mortar in Detroit by the end of the year.

When Khan first started Khana back in 2018, she wasn’t quite sure where her life was going and felt a little lost. She has had a passion for food since she was 16, however, and decided to get creative with the recipes she grew up eating in her Pakistani household. Khan is a first-generation American born in Detroit to immigrant parents.

For Khan, the pop-up has been a way to reconnect with her Pakistani identity, which is something that she struggled with as a first-generation American, especially during the surge of Islamophobia post-9/11.

tweet this

“I had all these creative ideas for making some fun twists on [Pakistani food] that I had never quite seen as someone who loves eating out and eating food from different cultures,” she says. “Our first pop-up ever blew up. We had a line down the hallway at Kiesling. We popped up on their patio and we sold out within a matter of hours. We’ve been asked by so many businesses across Detroit to come in and do pop-ups ever since. That was around the time that pop-ups were gaining traction but now I feel like they’re a lot more commonplace.”

One of Khana’s staple menu items is the butter chicken sandoori, a fried chicken sandwich drenched in spicy butter chicken sauce. There’s also Chana masala tacos and an aloo gobi burrito, which is a potato and cauliflower dry stew in a burrito.

For Khan, the pop-up has been a way to reconnect with her Pakistani identity, which is something that she struggled with as a first-generation American, especially during the surge of Islamophobia post-9/11.

She explains that prior to 9/11, she was a devout Muslim who wore a hijab but abandoned the religion because she felt it was “divisive.” She also realized that she had never questioned religion before as she grew up Muslim, and wanted to decide her beliefs for herself.

“Seeing that kind of hatred made me hate myself,” she says. “I was attending an Islamic school at that time and the school had to be evacuated and shut down for a week because it was full of Muslim women wearing headscarves and it was like, we’re a target now. I remember one of my teachers was shot at at a gas station.”

She continues, “I distanced myself from that entire part of my personality and I started finding out there’s not a lot of answers to these questions that I have… so I denounced religion and at that point, I really resented everything that was part of my identity of being a Pakistani woman. And that was a struggle because then I grew up, moved out of my parents’ house and was very much focused on being like every other American person.”

Moving out also made her miss her parents’ cooking so she began trying to recreate traditional Pakistani dishes, though she admits her mother was an incredible cook and she could never mimic her recipes exactly. So she began experimenting, inspired by Detroit’s multicultural food scene.

“I was able to give new meaning to being Pakistani,” she says. “It opened up a completely new wave of feeling like, I don’t have to have this superimposed religious view on life that’s passed down through generations. I can have my own relationship with being Pakistani, being non-religious, but also having a sense of tradition that isn’t tied into some of the toxic things that are expected of women, particularly, in this culture.”

Food allowed Khan to foster a relationship with her heritage outside of religion. She remembers being bullied in middle school by white kids who would call her racist names and feeling ashamed, but now she’s proud of her Pakistani roots.

“They would say horrible things… like I’m Hindu one day and it’s shitty or I’m a Muslim terrorist the next day and it’s shitty, and all I wanted to do is just be like these kids,” she remembers. “But now I’m so glad I'm this person from a heritage and a culture that’s so beautiful and has so much rich history and depth and spans multiple countries. Pakistan hasn’t even been around for 100 years, like our roots go back to India, which is also beautiful.”

While Khana didn’t win The Great Food Truck Race and received a lot of hate afterward, it’s also gained fans worldwide. Of course Detroit is always going to root for Detroit, but Khan says she’s gotten tons of messages from people asking her to come to Dubai, Australia, and Canada.

“I’ve been getting a lot of love globally from South Asians who found out about us from word of mouth through the show,” she says. “The people who wanted to hate us got the opportunity to hate us but the people who were open minded saw the vision of what we’re trying to do. We were dedicated to putting our names out there and being like, yo, Pakistani food is dope [and] Pakistani identity is not like what it used to be… It was really cool to have the platform to share that with so many people.”

She continues, “It would have been sick to bag a win for the South Asian community, for people of color who are underrepresented… [but] even though there was so much negative backlash, ultimately I would do it again.”

For now, Khan is focusing on 2024. So far, The Congregation pop-ups have been two nights with one night featuring a fully vegan menu though Khana always offers vegan options.

While Khan is still trying to secure funding for the brick-and-mortar, she says she hopes to have a location by the end of the year.

“It feels like the right time to do it,” she says, “I want to take Khana to the next level and open a brick-and-mortar that is beyond just an eatery. Khana has always been more than just a food pop-up. We’ve worked with local DJs and I have tons of talented friends who make music and art. I’d love to have a space that embraces that side of Detroit that is so multifaceted and yet connected. We just have such a dope, deep network in Detroit and I want Khana to be a hub for all of that.”

Related
Khana is serving up its first-ever five-course meal at Frame in Hazel Park.

Khana is hosting its first-ever five-course pop-up dinner at Frame: Chef Maryam Khan is coming off a run on Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race’

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Our favorite metro Detroit coffee shops

Trinosophes is one of our favorite local coffee spots.
20 slides
Trinosophes1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-778-9258; trinosophes.com/cafeThis cafe near Eastern Market is attached to Peoples Records, so you can sip while you shop for new music. If you’re sitting in, the cups used to serve up beverages are handmade and beautiful. Plus, Trinosophes has its own mini library, a publication, and a room to the side for live music and other events, adding to the community feel. Cafe Sous Terre445 W. Forest Ave., Detroit; 313-228-2880; cafesousterre.comJust opening in July 2023, Cafe Sous Terre is a hidden gem barely seen by cars driving by, located down a stairwell in the basement of a 19th-century mansion in Midtown. The European-style spot operates as a coffee shop during the day, offering espresso, lattes, and tea, with great space for remote workers and students. At night, it shifts into a bar serving French wine, cocktails, and mocktails with housemade syrup. Read more here. The Commons7900 Mack Ave., Detroit; 313-447-5060; thecommonsdetroit.comWaiting for your laundry at a laundromat is usually boring and unappealing, but The Commons changes the game. The eastside spot is a coffee shop and laundromat, with a big open space upstairs to work and chill. Plus, the drinks and breakfast items are all super affordable. HarazMultiple locations; harazcoffeehouse.comThis family-owned Yemeni-inspired coffee shop has locations in Detroit, Warren, Louisville, and beyond (with more coming), but it all started in Dearborn. Its beverages are perfectly flavored and the ambiance is equally as enjoyable. Eastside Roasterz16555 Warren Ave., Detroit; instagram.com/eastside.roasterzCurrently located inside Next Chapter Books in Detroit’s Morningside neighborhood, this Black and queer-owned coffee company plans to open its own brick-and-mortar right next to the bookshop later this year. For now, you can grab a coffee while you peruse for new and used books. The spot offers unique drink options made with housemade syrups, plus bags of beans that you can buy to enjoy at home. Cairo Coffee2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; instagram.com/cairo_coffeeYou may enjoy Spot Lite for a night out, but during the day, the art gallery-nightclub operates as a record store and coworking space, with beverages served up by Cairo Coffee. The coffee counter used to be located in Savvy Chic boutique in Eastern Market, but relocated in 2021. The owners pride themselves on relationships with community members and grassroots organizations.
Click to View 20 slides

Tags:

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more The Food Issue articles

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The sensual portraits of Dirty Show featured artist Sas Christian

By Lee DeVito

The sensual portraits of Dirty Show featured artist Sas Christian

Metro Detroit ‘Sexual Health and Wellness Sensei’ encourages people to be open-minded

By Layla McMurtrie

Goddess Opalonia.

Marrow Detroit Provisions to open first location in the suburbs

By Layla McMurtrie

Marrow is opening in Birmingham in spring 2024.

Dearborn mayor makes stirring case for ‘uncommitted’ vote in Democratic primary

By Steve Neavling

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud.

Metro Detroit ‘Sexual Health and Wellness Sensei’ encourages people to be open-minded

By Layla McMurtrie

Goddess Opalonia.

The sensual portraits of Dirty Show featured artist Sas Christian

By Lee DeVito

The sensual portraits of Dirty Show featured artist Sas Christian

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us