2023 metro Detroit fall arts guide

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Detroit’s BLKOUT Walls festival runs through Sept. 17.

313 030 PROJEKT (Sept. 8-9)

Take note of these selected artistic happenings in the months ahead.

The Container Globe, 1151 Taylor St., Detroit

An audio-visual installation immersing visitors in the Detroit-Berlin underground at the Container Globe — an outdoor theater built from shipping containers based on William Shakespeare’s original Globe theater.

Mending the Net: Fiber Club (Sept. 9-24)

Opening reception 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. On view 12-4 p.m. Sept. 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, and 23. Closing reception 4-7 p.m.on Thursday, Sept. 28; The Convent Detroit, 13301 Mound Rd., Detroit

Inaugural exhibit of fiber and textile art by Detroit’s Fiber Club*.

DDDMPEG: Pop For The Culture (Sept. 9-30)

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9; Norwest Gallery of Art; 19556 Grand River Ave., Detroit; norwestgallery.com

Solo exhibit by eclectic artist DDDMPEG exploring how popular culture shapes our perception of the world around us.

Pontiac Festival of the Arts (Sept. 16)

From noon-11 p.m.; downtown Pontiac

A showcase of visual, performing, and culinary arts.

BLKOUT Walls (through Sept. 17)

Various locations along Woodward Avenue in Highland Park and the North End neighborhood; see blkoutwalls.com for more details. Block Party from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Chroma, 2937 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit

The return of Detroit’s mural festival spearheaded by Sydney G. James takes over the North End and Highland Park this year with live murals painted by Taj Francis, Mohammed Awudu, Bakpak Durden, Darius Baber, Cailyn Dawson, Sheefy McFly, Habacuc Bessiake, and more. It culminates with a BLKOUT Walls Block Party with an artist meet and greet, food trucks, vendors, and DJs at Chroma.

Mike Han: United by Design (through Sept. 30)

Playground Detroit, 2845 Gratiot Ave., Detroit

In his first gallery exhibit, Mike Han blends graffiti, design, and sustainability. The show includes new paintings on salvaged Minoru Yamasaki and Albert Kahn blueprints, and Han-designed speakers, tables, and more.

Art Prize (Sept. 14- Oct. 1)

Downtown Grand Rapids, see artprize.org for the full schedule

Annual art competition.

Megan Heeres, Tending Time (Sept. 9-Oct. 7)

Matéria Core City, 4725 16th St., Unit 3, Detroit; materia-art.com

Using scavenged materials like slabs of concrete and plants from the surrounding neighborhood, Megan Heeres explores how time and energy from both human and natural influences shape a place.

Bilge Nur Saltik, Form & Seek: Poetic (Sept. 9-Oct. 7)

Matéria Core City, 4725 16th St., Unit 3, Detroit; materia-art.com

Detroit-based designer Bilge Nur Saltik presents a collection of experimental products that blur the lines between craft and technology.

Eastern Market After Dark (Sept. 21)

6-11 p.m. Eastern Market Shed 2, 2518 Market St., Detroit

Open studio event and activation in the Eastern Market district.

DIY Street Fair (Sept. 22-24)

6 p.m.-12 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22; 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 23; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24; Downtown Ferndale (between E. Nine Mile Road and E. Troy Street); ferndalediy.com

Artists, musicians, crafters, and other DIY-ers come together for this annual Ferndale festival. Besides the artists and handcrafters selling their wares, there’s also food trucks, distilleries, and wineries on site, as well as live music.

Iris Eichenberg, TOPOANALYSIS / WER BIN ICH (Sept. 23- Nov. 4)

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23; David Klein Gallery, 1520 Washington Blvd., Detroit; dkgallery.com

Solo show by Iris Eichenberg, Artist-in-Residence and head of metalsmithing at Cranbrook Academy of Art.

Detroit Black Film Festival (Sept. 27-Oct. 1)

Carr Center, 15 E. Kirby St., Detroit | Marlene Boll Theater 1401 Broadway St., Detroit; see filmfreeway.com/detroitblackfilmfestival for the full schedule

The 4th annual Detroit Black Film Festival features 74 independent films from six countries. This year’s theme is “Cinema, Cusines, and Cocktails,” and includes a “Taste of Black Spirits: The Cocktail Concierge exhibit,” where attendees will be able to sample cocktails and Ron Isley (yes, that Ron Isley) will debut his Liquid Gold XO Brandy called “Contagious.” Film screenings take place between the Carr Center and the Marlene Boll Theater.

Sheefy McFly, Pieces of Me (Sept. 28-January)

Opening reception 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, afterparty 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Spot Lite, 2905 Beaufait St., #4, Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com

A new solo exhibit by Sheefy McFly on view at East Side hangout Spot Lite.

Thread: Hand Embroidered Meditations on Canvas (Through Sept. 30)

I.M. Weiss Gallery, 2857 E. Grand Blvd., #104, Detroit

A collection of embroidered works by Elizabeth Salonen that encourages stillness and contemplation.

The Singular Image (through Oct. 1)

Hatch Art Gallery, 3456 Evaline St., Hamtramck; hatchart.org

This group fine art photography exhibition at Hamtramck’s Hatch Art features work by Chris Bennett, Suraj Bhamra, Judi Bommarito, Jessica Dietz, Roy Feldman, Christopher Gene, Katie Mollon, Emerald Quartz, Nick Johnson, and Chelsea Rook.

LeRoy Foster: Solo Show (Oct. 28-March 3)

Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills

Aka, the “Michelangelo of Detroit,” 1970s-era painter LeRoy Foster will have his large-scale “Renaissance City” painting restored for this solo show at Cranbrook alongside other work. “Renaissance City” was displayed at the original Cass Tech building until 2005 and has been in storage until now.

