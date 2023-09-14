Upcoming Pontiac Festival of the Arts to honor Mexican Independence Day

click to enlarge Facebook, The Hood Picasso Southwest Detroit graffiti artist Andrew Valdez, known as "The Hood Picasso," will hold a live exhibition at the Pontiac Festival of the Arts.

A diverse array of art, color, sights, and sounds will be featured at the upcoming Pontiac Festival of the Arts, set to take place from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in historic downtown Pontiac. Along with celebrating local creativity, the free family-friendly event will honor Latin culture and Mexican Independence Day.

While highlighting visual, performing, and culinary arts, the festival also aims to nurture the local arts community, embrace and honor cultural diversity, and promote inclusivity and togetherness in the community, according to a press release.

Walking into the festival, people can view various works from artists in Pontiac and the surrounding communities. The visual arts portion of the event will feature paintings, sculptures, photographs, and mixed media pieces, including a live exhibition of street art by Southwest Detroit artist Andrew Valdez, who is known as “The Hood Picasso.”

The performing arts segment will offer live performances of dance, theater, and spoken word poetry for all ages.

Alongside local art of all kinds, the Pontiac Festival of the Arts will also honor Mexican Independence Day with special performances, demonstrations, and cultural exhibitions that pay homage to Mexican heritage. There will also be no shortage of food, with traditional Mexican dishes and Latin American favorites offered by local vendors with an array of flavors and options for everyone.

