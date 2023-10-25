You can celebrate Día de los Muertos at Detroit’s Valade Park this weekend

See you on the other side

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Día de los Muertos is a sweeter holiday than its U.S. counterpart. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Día de los Muertos is a sweeter holiday than its U.S. counterpart.
Sure, Halloween is fun and all, but if we’re being honest, Día de los Muertos is better. The American version is primarily about selling costumes, candy, and cheap thrills.
Its colorful Mexican cousin has a hell of a lot more soul, and is a joyful way to honor the dead. If you’re curious about the holiday, this weekend’s Día de los Muertos festival on Detroit’s riverfront Robert C. Valade Park should be a treat. The family-friendly event features food, live music, traditional dance, vendors, and more. There will be children’s storytelling from 11 a.m. to noon, live music by singer Adel Ruelas featuring Luna from noon to 1 p.m., a  traditional dance performance by Ballet Folklórico Moyocoyani Izel from 1 to 2 p.m., and the Tacos del Barrio Food Truck will also be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. As is typical of Día de los Muertos celebrations, an ofrenda altar will honor those the community has lost; guests are invited to leave a name or message for a loved one. See you on the other side.
Event Details
Día de los Muertos Celebration

Día de los Muertos Celebration

Sat., Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park 2670 Atwater St, Detroit Detroit

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
