You can celebrate Día de los Muertos at Detroit’s Valade Park this weekend

Its colorful Mexican cousin has a hell of a lot more soul, and is a joyful way to honor the dead. If you’re curious about the holiday, this weekend’s Día de los Muertos festival on Detroit’s riverfront Robert C. Valade Park should be a treat. The family-friendly event features food, live music, traditional dance, vendors, and more. There will be children’s storytelling from 11 a.m. to noon, live music by singer Adel Ruelas featuring Luna from noon to 1 p.m., a traditional dance performance by Ballet Folklórico Moyocoyani Izel from 1 to 2 p.m., and the Tacos del Barrio Food Truck will also be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. As is typical of Día de los Muertos celebrations, an ofrenda altar will honor those the community has lost; guests are invited to leave a name or message for a loved one. See you on the other side.
