Black to the Land Coalition hosts Beats and Bonfire event to celebrate full moon

Instagram, @blacktothelandcoalition The local organization is hosting a bonfire and open mic event on Oct. 28.

Event Details Beats and Bonfire Sat., Oct. 28, 6-11 p.m. Beats and Bonfire 6602 Walton St, Detroit Detroit

Black to the Land Coalition is at it again with Beats and Bonfire. This gathering under a full moon includes an open mic for poetry, music, rhymes, and whatever else youmay feel called to share. They will have several bonfires going for you to stay toasty but you’ll probably wanna dress in layers as the night will be chilly. Food and drinks, including vegan options, will be available for purchase. This event centers Black, brown, and Indigenous communities and is about communing in a safe and intentional space, even if you don’t have any words to share. There will also be Afrofuture art installations curated by Bryce Detroit, amapiano music spun by Ama Detroit, s’mores, dancing, and good vibes all around. All ages are welcome, so bring the kids too.

