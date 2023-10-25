Black to the Land Coalition hosts Beats and Bonfire event to celebrate full moon

This gathering includes an open mic for poetry, music, rhymes, and whatever else you may feel called to share

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 11:06 am

click to enlarge The local organization is hosting a bonfire and open mic event on Oct. 28. - Instagram, @blacktothelandcoalition
Instagram, @blacktothelandcoalition
The local organization is hosting a bonfire and open mic event on Oct. 28.
Black to the Land Coalition is at it again with Beats and Bonfire. This gathering under a full moon includes an open mic for poetry, music, rhymes, and whatever else you
may feel called to share. They will have several bonfires going for you to stay toasty but you’ll probably wanna dress in layers as the night will be chilly. Food and drinks, including vegan options, will be available for purchase. This event centers Black, brown, and Indigenous communities and is about communing in a safe and intentional space, even if you don’t have any words to share. There will also be Afrofuture art installations curated by Bryce Detroit, amapiano music spun by Ama Detroit, s’mores, dancing, and good vibes all around. All ages are welcome, so bring the kids too.

Event Details

Beats and Bonfire

Sat., Oct. 28, 6-11 p.m.

Beats and Bonfire 6602 Walton St, Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
