Where to celebrate Halloween 2023 in metro Detroit

Boos and Brews Halloween Bar Crawl

This two-night bar crawl starts at One Mike Detroit and includes a $2,000 grand prize costume contest, and one to two free drinks or shots at each venue.

From 4-10 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27; One Mike Detroit, 1331 Broadway St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $10.99.

Detroit Is Spooky

Big Pink is hosting a Halloween party for the city. One of the owners of Big Pink, Munch, will be DJing the event along with Eddie Fowlkes and Silly Girl Carmen, all playing house music with a hint of haunted vibes. The spooky celebration will also include food, drinks, and a costume contest with cash prizes.

Friday, Oct. 27; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; Big Pink, 6440 Wight St., Detroit; tickets via ra.co or at the door; $17-22.

Fright Fest and Twiztid Present: The Green Book

All-ages show with Twiztid and special guests Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Anybody Killa (ABK), and Boondox & The Funeral Portrait.

Doors at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30; St. Andrews Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; concerts.livenation.com; $55-$70.

Ghouls Nite Out

Music by Magda, Jose Caffe, Mister Perkins, Loren, Ryan Dahl, and Ulysses at TV Lounge, plus a Britney Spears Embodiment contest with a $267 cash prize and $50 White Castle gift card.

Starts at 9 p.m.; Friday, Oct 27; TV Lounge, 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit; ra.co; $22.

Goosebumps x Scary Hours

This hip-hop Halloween party goes across two Detroit clubs: Niki’s Lounge and Club Dream. There will be body painting, free food before 11 p.m., a costume contest, and three different themed rooms. Women are free before 10:30 p.m. in costume with an R.S.V.P.

From 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; Friday, Oct. 27; Club Dream, 440 East Lafayette St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $10- $200.

Halloween BASH at The Morrie Royal Oak

Party at The Morrie in Royal Oak with sounds by DJ Myint and live entertainment by Your Generation In Concert. There is also a costume contest with a $500 prize.

From 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28; The Morrie Royal Oak, 511 South Main St., Royal Oak; eventbrite.com; $20.

HÄXAN Halloween Sabbat at the Narthex

Music performances by Mutilatred, Buzz Kill, The Cult of Spaceskull, and more, plus horror-themed burlesque, hook suspensions, a BDSM booth, and “live witch trials” inside a haunted church.

From 6 p.m.-2 a.m; Saturday, Oct. 28; The Narthex, 4103 Cadillac Blvd., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $35.

Jerk X Jollof Halloween Edition

Jerk X Jollof is at Big Pink for a Halloween edition with food by Yum Village. Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory.

Starts at 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, Big Pink, 6440 Wight St., Detroit; dice.fm; $28 or $22 per person for groups of three.

The Lesbian Social: Halloween Edition

An evening of dancing and mingling for metro Detroit lesbians at Bink Pink.

From 8 p.m.-midnight, Sunday, Oct. 29; Bink Pink, ​​6440 Wight St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $12.

OG NIXIN: The Temple of Death at Elektricity

Performances by OG NIXIN, Hi I’m Ghost, and Morf & Skinz at Pontiac’s Elektricity.

Starts at 9 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 27; Elektricity, 15 S. Saginaw St.; prekindle.com; $20.

Rave from the Grave

This Elektricity party has a costume contest with over $5,000 in prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Sounds by Trblmakr, Elemnt, and Klees.

Starts at 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28; Elektricity, 15 South Saginaw St.; prekindle.com; $20.

Scared Sexy: Halloween @ 29 in Novi

A night of costumes and dancing to hip-hop hosted by J Neely and Mikey Pugh. All liquor bottles are half off until 11 p.m.

Starts at 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28; 29 in Novi, 43155 Main St., Novi; eventbrite.com; $10-$15.

Sober October Halloween Party

Absence of Proof is hosting this spooky celebration with music and unlimited mocktails included with your ticket purchase.

From 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 26; SPKRBX, 200 Grand River Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $20.

Spooky Perreo

A spooky reggaeton-themed party at El Club with sounds by DJ Lito. For fans of Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Feid.

Doors at 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28; El Club, 4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit; dice.fm; $20.

The Pink 50’s Halloween Bash at The Old Miami

The Pink 50’s with special guests Sick Like You and Permanently Pissed.

Starts at 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28; The Old Miami, 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; $5 at the door; 21 and up.

Family-friendly

Fallfest

Another Halloween in the D event, this time geared more toward kids and families at Clark Park. Fallfest includes carnival rides, games, hay and pony rides, a petting zoo, rock climbing, zip lining, a Barbie zone, ax throwing, archery, and a mobile bowling alley.

From 1-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28; Clark Park, Porter St., Detroit.

Family Halloween Party Parking Lot Takeover

Head to Ferndale’s food truck park Detroit Fleat for an evening with the family. The large lot will be turned into a Halloween wonderland with activities, food, a bounce house, and tons of candy. Children will also be able to compete for the title of “Best Costume.”

From 4-8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 26; Detroit Fleat, 1820 Nine Mile Rd.; facebook.com/events.

Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest

This spooky forest trail has turned into a haunted carnival this year for its CarnEvil theme with immersive light displays, projection mapping, and interactive games. Some evenings include bourbon and wine-tasting events, live music, and trick-or-treating.

Thursdays-Sundays until Oct. 29; 3860 Newton Rd., Commerce Township; glenloretrails.com; $25 general admission, $15 youth aged 4-12, $20 for seniors.

Marygrove Manor Haunted House

The Detroit Youth Choir transforms the historic Madame Cadillac Building at Marygrove College into a haunted manor for the whole family. There are two floors and only one way one way out.

From 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29; Marygrove, 8425 McNichols Rd., Detroit; $15 or $10 for DPSCD students.

Scarefest

Part of the City of Detroit’s Halloween in the D, this event transforms Palmer Park into a huge party for all ages. There’s a “Zombie Trail of Terror,” zombie laser tag, haunted safari, haunted hay rides, fire breathers, exotic petting zoo, fear factor area, thrill rides, and more plus tons of food trucks and vendors.

From 4-8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 29; Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Plaisance St., Detroit.

Food/Haunted Houses/other

Blake’s Farms

No fall in metro Detroit is complete without a trip to Blake’s, but visit after Dark for Halloween vibes and haunted attractions. Blake’s has a three-story haunted barn, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, and Spookyland every Friday through Sunday night.

Until oct. 29; Blake’s Big Apple, 71485 North Ave., Armada; See the full schedule at blakefarms.com; $37.95-$79.95.

Candlelight Concert: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate the spooky season, see the Listeso String Quartet perform Halloween-inspired music under the glow of candlelight. Songs will include classics such as “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and theme songs from The Addams Family and Stranger Things.

From 6-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 26; The Redford Theatre; 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; redfordtheatre.com; $25-$54.

Dark Side of the Canals kayaking tour

On this nighttime guided kayak with Detroit River Sports, you’ll learn the darker history of the Eastside Canals and Detroit folklore. The tour will visit Greyhaven Island and end in the southern Jefferson Chalmers Canals after dark. All boats are lit with LED lights. The Oct. 27 tour is under a full moon. Kayaking experience is recommended.

Various dates until Saturday, Oct. 28. See the full schedule at detroitriversports.com; $63-$68.

Erebus Haunted Attraction

Erebus’s four-story Tower of Terror is considered one of the best haunted houses in Michigan. It held a Guinness World Record for the largest walk-through haunted attraction from 2005 to 2009. Not recommended for children under the age of 13.

Until Nov. 4, 18 S. Perry St., Pontiac; hauntedpontiac.com; $20.

Grey Ghost/Dead Robin

Grey Ghost will transform into Dead Robin — a nod to burger chain Red Robin — for a three-course dinner on Halloween. The menu includes eight different burgers to choose from, an onion tower, spinach and artichoke dip, brownie a la mode, house-made strawberry lemonade, and spooky cocktails.

Seatings from 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 31; Grey Ghost, 47 E. Watson St., Detroit; greyghostdetroit.com/reservations; $55.

​​Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest

For the 10th year, owners are encouraged to dress their dogs up for the annual Grand Circus Dog Park Howl-O-Ween Costume Party. Winners will be chosen for a prize in several categories: Best Costume, Scariest Costume, Most Creative Costume, and the Best Pet & Parent combination. There will also be a DJ and snacks for pets and owners.

From 2-4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28; Grand Circus Park Dog Park, 2-98 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; downtowndetroit.org.

Hush Haunted Attraction

This Westland haunted house has four different themed attractions including a haunted hotel, swampland, and haunted harvest festival. It even has three “secret bars” with spooky themes in case you need a drink while being scared half to death.

Until Nov. 4; 37550 Cherry Hill Rd., Westland; hushhauntedattractions.com; $23.99.

Paranormal Adventure at The Whitney

A four-course dinner with cocktails and wine at The Whitney plus live piano music and a haunted house tour by the Haunt Investigators of Michigan. The basement and carriage house will also be open, only for Halloween, and there will be a musical performance of “The Haunting on Broadway.”

From 6-10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 29 and 6:30-10:30 p.m; Tuesday, Oct. 31; The Whitney, 4421 Woodward Avenue, Detroit; thewhitney.com/events-experiences; $149.

