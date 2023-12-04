‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ puts a spin on the Christmas classic

The show features one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, MC Kurtis Blow

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 3:50 pm

click to enlarge Gabriel Emphasis and Dustin Payne in The Hip Hop Nutcracker. - Cheryl Mann
Cheryl Mann
Gabriel Emphasis and Dustin Payne in The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, featuring a cast of a dozen dancers, a DJ, violinist, and one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, MC Kurtis Blow, is coming to Fisher Theatre for two performances on Saturday. The show is a remixed and reimagined version of the classic, fusing Tchaikovsky’s score with infectious hip-hop beats. The contemporary dance spectacle transforms the landscape of 19th century Germany to the diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City, using digital graffiti and visuals while paying homage to E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic story of Clara and her magical Nutcracker Prince. Kurtis Blow’s 1979 single “Christmas Rappin” became the first commercially successful hip-hop hit, and his 1980 track “The Breaks” became the first certified gold rap song.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Sat., Dec. 9, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit Detroit

$24-$94

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
