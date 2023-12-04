‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ puts a spin on the Christmas classic

click to enlarge Cheryl Mann Gabriel Emphasis and Dustin Payne in The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, featuring a cast of a dozen dancers, a DJ, violinist, and one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, MC Kurtis Blow, is coming to Fisher Theatre for two performances on Saturday. The show is a remixed and reimagined version of the classic, fusing Tchaikovsky’s score with infectious hip-hop beats. The contemporary dance spectacle transforms the landscape of 19th century Germany to the diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City, using digital graffiti and visuals while paying homage to E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic story of Clara and her magical Nutcracker Prince. Kurtis Blow’s 1979 single “Christmas Rappin” became the first commercially successful hip-hop hit, and his 1980 track “The Breaks” became the first certified gold rap song.

