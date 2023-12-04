The Crofoot expands with a Christmas-themed Creepy Cheapy Holiday Treat event

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer This Nightmare Before Christmas couple’s costume would work well for both the Halloween and Christmas versions of the Creep Cheapy party.

The Crofoot has expanded its popular Halloween Creepy Cheapy costume party with a Christmas edition. As with the spookier version, costumes are encouraged, but instead of cover bands this time music will be handled by the Strangers Unlimited performing holiday pop favorites (Danny Runey, Jeff Hughes, Billy Harrington, Bob Mervak Matt Martinez, Tyson Haynes, Andrew Schwartzenberger, Olivia Dear, Tom Butwin, and Alejandro Lemus). There will also be a throwback dance party featuring hits from the ’80s to the aughts, plus cocktails, photos with Santa Claus, a “cookie-eating contest of doom,” and other treats. If this is anything like the Halloween version, you’d better ho-ho-hurry on up and buy tickets before it sells out.

