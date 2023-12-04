The Crofoot expands with a Christmas-themed Creepy Cheapy Holiday Treat event

Instead of cover bands music will be handled by the Strangers Unlimited performing holiday pop favorites

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 11:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This Nightmare Before Christmas couple’s costume would work well for both the Halloween and Christmas versions of the Creep Cheapy party. - Mike Pfeiffer
Mike Pfeiffer
This Nightmare Before Christmas couple’s costume would work well for both the Halloween and Christmas versions of the Creep Cheapy party.

The Crofoot has expanded its popular Halloween Creepy Cheapy costume party with a Christmas edition. As with the spookier version, costumes are encouraged, but instead of cover bands this time music will be handled by the Strangers Unlimited performing holiday pop favorites (Danny Runey, Jeff Hughes, Billy Harrington, Bob Mervak Matt Martinez, Tyson Haynes, Andrew Schwartzenberger, Olivia Dear, Tom Butwin, and Alejandro Lemus). There will also be a throwback dance party featuring hits from the ’80s to the aughts, plus cocktails, photos with Santa Claus, a “cookie-eating contest of doom,” and other treats. If this is anything like the Halloween version, you’d better ho-ho-hurry on up and buy tickets before it sells out.

Event Details
Creepy Cheapy Holiday Treat

Creepy Cheapy Holiday Treat

Sat., Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Pike Room 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac Oakland County

Buy Tickets

$10

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Creative costumes on display at the Crofoot’s Creepy Cheapy Halloween party 2023

Metro Detroiters got creative at the Crofoot’s Creepy Cheapy Halloween party 2023
93 slides
Metro Detroiters got creative at the Crofoot’s Creepy Cheapy Halloween party 2023 Metro Detroiters got creative at the Crofoot’s Creepy Cheapy Halloween party 2023 Metro Detroiters got creative at the Crofoot’s Creepy Cheapy Halloween party 2023 Metro Detroiters got creative at the Crofoot’s Creepy Cheapy Halloween party 2023 Metro Detroiters got creative at the Crofoot’s Creepy Cheapy Halloween party 2023 Metro Detroiters got creative at the Crofoot’s Creepy Cheapy Halloween party 2023
Click to View 93 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In Detroit, a poetry workshop gives high school students freedom to be themselves

By Eleanore Catolico

In Detroit, a poetry workshop gives high school students freedom to be themselves

A touching new doc captures acclaimed composer Jon Batiste grappling with his wife’s cancer

By Chuck Wilson

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad face her illness together.

The limits of Netflix’s ‘Stamped from the Beginning’

By Herb Boyd

A still from Netflix’s Stamped from the Beginning.

MDOT wants to know what songs you’d include in a Detroit playlist

By Randiah Camille Green

The forthcoming Sounds of Detroit sculpture will be installed on the Cass Avenue bridge over I-94.

Also in Arts & Culture

The limits of Netflix’s ‘Stamped from the Beginning’

By Herb Boyd

A still from Netflix’s Stamped from the Beginning.

A touching new doc captures acclaimed composer Jon Batiste grappling with his wife’s cancer

By Chuck Wilson

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad face her illness together.

MDOT wants to know what songs you’d include in a Detroit playlist

By Randiah Camille Green

The forthcoming Sounds of Detroit sculpture will be installed on the Cass Avenue bridge over I-94.

MOCAD show highlights artists with developmental disabilities and mental health differences

By Randiah Camille Green

Julieann Dombrowski, “Abstract Blue Over Pink and Green,” acrylic on paper, 22×30 in., 2023.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us