‘Suit Up Sunday’ event aims to empower Detroit men with free professional attire

This unique upcoming community event will provide local men with free suits, dress pants, shirts, and other resources to support their professional success.

“Suit Up Sunday,” a collaboration between The Right Productions Inc., Van Dykes Menswear of Southfield, and Mix 92.3, is free and open to the public, set for Sunday, Aug. 25 from 1-7 p.m. at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.

The event aims to provide professional attire to high school and college students, as well as men in or entering the workforce, by boosting their confidence and empowering them to dress for success.

“Suit Up Sunday is about more than just clothing; it’s about equipping the men in our community with the knowledge and resources they need to help them thrive in all aspects of life,” Shahid Mausi, president and CEO of The Right Productions, said in a press release.

In addition to professional attire, Chase Bank and Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M) will be present to provide financial literacy resources and services to assist fathers.

“Partnering with The Right Productions and other sponsors on this event aligns with our mission to make a positive impact in our community,” Walter Shannon of Van Dykes Menswear said in a statement. “We are excited to help men look their best and feel confident, knowing that it’s not just about the clothes but the opportunities they represent.”

Attendees must register in advance. More information is available at thearetha.com.