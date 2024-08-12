  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do

Michigan Renaissance Festival returns with new attractions for 45th anniversary

This year's festival will feature a House of Dragons pub, two new games, and more

By
Aug 12, 2024 at 2:54 pm
The Michigan Renaissance Festival is returning soon.
The Michigan Renaissance Festival is returning soon. Mike Pfeiffer
Share on Nextdoor

It’s that time of year again for all of the fantasy fans, history lovers, and cosplayers to visit the magical world that is the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

The beloved annual tradition, founded in 1979, is known for its eclectic collection of Renaissance-period performances, art, food, and games. And this year, to celebrate its 45th anniversary, the festival is introducing some new attractions.

One highlight is the House of Dragons pub, an immersive dragon-themed bar for guests 21 and older. For the kids, there are new freeze-dried candy offerings and the chance to meet the enchanting Barbi Mermaid.

For Season and Royal Pass holders, there will be new and exclusive “VIP pampering,” including upscale restrooms and special perks such as refreshing drinks in a designated shaded area.

Lastly, there will also be two brand-new games for the whole family: Crow’s Nest and Barrell Ride.

This year’s festival runs every Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 17 through Sept. 29, with special openings on Labor Day, Sept. 2, and Festival Friday, Sept. 27.

For more information and tickets, see michrenfest.com.

Location Details

Michigan Renaissance Festival

12600 Dixie Highway, Holly Detroit

(800) 601-4848 (FAX); (800)

Slideshow

Huzzah! Photos from Michigan Renaissance Festival’s ‘Vikings Invasion’ weekend

Huzzah! Photos from Michigan Renaissance Festival’s ‘Vikings Invasion’ weekend
Huzzah! Photos from Michigan Renaissance Festival’s ‘Vikings Invasion’ weekend Huzzah! Photos from Michigan Renaissance Festival’s ‘Vikings Invasion’ weekend Huzzah! Photos from Michigan Renaissance Festival’s ‘Vikings Invasion’ weekend Huzzah! Photos from Michigan Renaissance Festival’s ‘Vikings Invasion’ weekend Huzzah! Photos from Michigan Renaissance Festival’s ‘Vikings Invasion’ weekend Huzzah! Photos from Michigan Renaissance Festival’s ‘Vikings Invasion’ weekend
Click to View 71 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Marcus Elliot is composing music to reflect the diversity of Detroit’s parks

By Layla McMurtrie

Marcus Elliot leads a performance of his composition “Beyond Rebellious” at the 2017 Detroit Artist Village Sidewalk Festival.

Catching the Joshua Tree Dream Experience – Detroit – Benefit for Keep A Breast Foundation

By Metro Times Promotions

Catching the Joshua Tree Dream Experience – Detroit – Benefit for Keep A Breast Foundation

Michigan’s largest South Asian street food festival returns to Royal Oak

By Layla McMurtrie

Nu Deli is one of the vendors for the Chutney Festival.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe