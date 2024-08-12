Michigan Renaissance Festival returns with new attractions for 45th anniversary

It’s that time of year again for all of the fantasy fans, history lovers, and cosplayers to visit the magical world that is the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

The beloved annual tradition, founded in 1979, is known for its eclectic collection of Renaissance-period performances, art, food, and games. And this year, to celebrate its 45th anniversary, the festival is introducing some new attractions.

One highlight is the House of Dragons pub, an immersive dragon-themed bar for guests 21 and older. For the kids, there are new freeze-dried candy offerings and the chance to meet the enchanting Barbi Mermaid.

For Season and Royal Pass holders, there will be new and exclusive “VIP pampering,” including upscale restrooms and special perks such as refreshing drinks in a designated shaded area.

Lastly, there will also be two brand-new games for the whole family: Crow’s Nest and Barrell Ride.

This year’s festival runs every Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 17 through Sept. 29, with special openings on Labor Day, Sept. 2, and Festival Friday, Sept. 27.

For more information and tickets, see michrenfest.com.