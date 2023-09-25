‘Searching for Sugar Man’ film screening to honor late Sixto Rodriguez

click to enlarge Theo Jemison Rodriguez in Los Angeles, 2008.

Fans have been celebrating the life of lifelong Detroiter and mysterious singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez with parties and music nights since his death in August.

Another tribute event, a film screening of Searching for Sugar Man, is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 27. WDET is hosting the screening at the Detroit Film Theatre inside the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The documentary follows two South Africans in their pursuit to find Rodriguez, whose 1970s-era psych-rock albums Cold Fact and Coming from Reality became wildly popular in South Africa, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe despite flopping in the U.S. The documentary was named for Rodriguez’s popular track “Sugar Man.”

Rodriguez was 81 years old at the time of his passing on Aug. 8.

Tickets for the Searching for Sugar Man screening are $10.50 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

