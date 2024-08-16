  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Movies
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Movies
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Redford Theatre offers 500 free tickets to rare 35mm screening of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

The Detroit theater is showing the action-packed classic to celebrate director Steven Spielberg’s 50 years of making feature films

By
Aug 16, 2024 at 2:16 pm
The historic Redford Theatre in Detroit.
The historic Redford Theatre in Detroit. Steve Neavling
Share on Nextdoor

The historic Redford Theatre in Detroit is featuring rare 35mm film screenings of the first Indiana Jones adventure Raiders of the Lost Ark next weekend, and 500 tickets are available for free.

The free movies are sponsored by Pluto TV, a popular streaming television service. Pluto TV partnered with 14 family-run, independent theaters across the country to offer free movies.

Raiders of the Lost Ark will be screened at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

For each show, 400 tickets are available online, and additional 100 tickets will be available at the door.

Redford Theatre is showing Raiders of the Lost Ark to celebrate director Steven Spielberg’s 50 years of making feature films.

Released in 1981, the action-packed classic features Harrison Ford as a daring archaeologist on a quest to stop Nazis from obtaining a legendary relic.

Location Details

Redford Theatre

17360 Lahser Rd, Detroit

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

How Passenger Recovery normalizes sobriety through music and art

By Layla McMurtrie

An open mic night at Passenger Recovery in Hamtramck.

Don't miss these Afro Nation Detroit parties and events to have fun beyond the festival

By Layla McMurtrie

Jerk x Jollof.

Michigan Renaissance Festival returns with new attractions for 45th anniversary

By Layla McMurtrie

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is returning soon.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe