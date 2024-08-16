Redford Theatre offers 500 free tickets to rare 35mm screening of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

The historic Redford Theatre in Detroit is featuring rare 35mm film screenings of the first Indiana Jones adventure Raiders of the Lost Ark next weekend, and 500 tickets are available for free.

The free movies are sponsored by Pluto TV, a popular streaming television service. Pluto TV partnered with 14 family-run, independent theaters across the country to offer free movies.

Raiders of the Lost Ark will be screened at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

For each show, 400 tickets are available online, and additional 100 tickets will be available at the door.

Redford Theatre is showing Raiders of the Lost Ark to celebrate director Steven Spielberg’s 50 years of making feature films.

Released in 1981, the action-packed classic features Harrison Ford as a daring archaeologist on a quest to stop Nazis from obtaining a legendary relic.