Michiganders are really into bondage, according to Pornhub

Pornhub has released its 2023 Year in Review data, and according to its findings Michiganders searched for bondage-related porn more than any other state. We can’t say we’re totally surprised, and at least we’re more interesting than Oklahoma, whose top search term was “sex dick.”

Meanwhile fellow Midwesterners in Ohio were mostly searching for “small dick,” (accurate), Wyoming was most interested in “goth” porn, and Nevada was obsessed with itself as “Vegas” was most popular. Oregon’s top porn search was “nudist” and neighbors Washington were mostly into “sensual sex.” Of course, they’re a bunch of nature hippies.

Around the world, the top search was for “hentai” while Americans were overall most interested in “lesbian” porn. “Lesbian” was also the most searched term in 2022, 2019, and 2017.

Thankfully for us Michigan-bondage lovers, Japanaese shibari master Hajime Kinoko is coming to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center this weekend. If you see us there, you didn’t see a damn thing.

