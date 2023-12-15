LOL

Michiganders are really into bondage, according to Pornhub

Apparently we’re a bunch of kinky freaks — but at least we’re not Ohio

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 10:24 am

click to enlarge Meanwhile, frigid and lonely Alaskans are looking at sex doll porn. - Pornhub
Pornhub
Meanwhile, frigid and lonely Alaskans are looking at sex doll porn.

Pornhub has released its 2023 Year in Review data, and according to its findings Michiganders searched for bondage-related porn more than any other state. We can’t say we’re totally surprised, and at least we’re more interesting than Oklahoma, whose top search term was “sex dick.”

Meanwhile fellow Midwesterners in Ohio were mostly searching for “small dick,” (accurate), Wyoming was most interested in “goth” porn, and Nevada was obsessed with itself as “Vegas” was most popular. Oregon’s top porn search was “nudist” and neighbors Washington were mostly into “sensual sex.” Of course, they’re a bunch of nature hippies.

Around the world, the top search was for “hentai” while Americans were overall most interested in “lesbian” porn. “Lesbian” was also the most searched term in 2022, 2019, and 2017.

Thankfully for us Michigan-bondage lovers, Japanaese shibari master Hajime Kinoko is coming to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center this weekend. If you see us there, you didn’t see a damn thing.

Event Details
Hajime Kinoko

Hajime Kinoko

Sat., Dec. 16, 8-11 p.m.

Russell Industrial Complex-Exhibition Center 1600 Clay St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$30.00

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
