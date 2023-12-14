Detroit Youth Choir docuseries to premeire on Disney+ in January

click to enlarge Disney+ "Choir" will premiere on Disney+ on January 31.

The Detroit Youth Choir is making its way to Disney+ next year.

A docuseries about the youth group simply called Choir will debut on Disney+ on January 31, the streaming service has announced. The six-part series follows the Detroit Youth Choir, whose members range from 8 to 18 years old, as they prepare for an important performance.

According to a media release, the show highlights “the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level.” It also shows challenges faced by director Anthony White as he figures out ways to keep the choir relevant and find its next big opportunity following their 2019 America’s Got Talent appearance.

The beloved Detroit-based group’s star power is undeniable with appearances on America Got Talent and America’s Got Talent All Stars that left judges in tears and got the “golden buzzer” from twice.

All six episodes of Choir will go live on Disney+ on January 31 so you can binge it all at once.

