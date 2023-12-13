Noir Leather celebrates 40th Anniversary with ‘Kinky Christmas’ party

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The original Noir Leather store.

Much has changed since Noir Leather first opened its BDSM shop in 1983. For one, Royal Oak was a sleepy, conservative community back then, not the destination for retail and nightlife that it is today. And founder Keith Howarth, a punk rocker and leather worker, has sold his business to new ownership in recent years, who brought the company into the 21st century by launching a website and expanding with Tease, a nearby sister store that specializes in stripper and raver wear. The point of all this is to say that the little sex-positive store that could is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend with a “Kinky Christmas” party, and you’re invited. Festivities include pole dancing, a scandalous scavenger hunt, a costume contest, a spanking booth, shibari “gift wrapping,” body painting, tarot readings, and other treats for both the naughty and nice.

