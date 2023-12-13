Noir Leather celebrates 40th Anniversary with ‘Kinky Christmas’ party

Festivities include a costume contest, a spanking booth, body painting, and other treats for both the naughty and nice

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge The original Noir Leather store. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The original Noir Leather store.

Much has changed since Noir Leather first opened its BDSM shop in 1983. For one, Royal Oak was a sleepy, conservative community back then, not the destination for retail and nightlife that it is today. And founder Keith Howarth, a punk rocker and leather worker, has sold his business to new ownership in recent years, who brought the company into the 21st century by launching a website and expanding with Tease, a nearby sister store that specializes in stripper and raver wear. The point of all this is to say that the little sex-positive store that could is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend with a “Kinky Christmas” party, and you’re invited. Festivities include pole dancing, a scandalous scavenger hunt, a costume contest, a spanking booth, shibari “gift wrapping,” body painting, tarot readings, and other treats for both the naughty and nice.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

