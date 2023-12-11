Shibari master Hajime Kinoko is coming to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Japanese shibari master Hajime Kinoko creates spider webs of red rope.

Think you know anything about shibari? Think again. Japanese rope master Hajime Kinoko elevates bondage into a work of art like no one else we’ve ever seen and he’s coming to Detroit this Saturday as part of his 2024 North American tour. Kinoko is known for creating endless webs of red rope where he suspends his models like a fly caught in a spider’s grasp. This isn’t typical bondage you’re likely to see at BDSM clubs and parties around town — Kinoko’s style of shibari is sensual with an intimate relationship between the rigger and the bonded, his performances creating an air of mysticism. Watching him is akin to live theatre. He once tied up a building in Tokyo and, in another performance, tied five live models to a building. For his stop at the Russell Industrial Center, he will be joined by fellow rope artist Marie Sauvage, who is one of his students. VIP meet and greet tickets are available with the chance to experience a little rope in addition to general admission.

