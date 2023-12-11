Shibari master Hajime Kinoko is coming to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center

The Japanese rope master is known for creating endless webs of red rope where he suspends his models like a fly caught by a spider

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge Japanese shibari master Hajime Kinoko creates spider webs of red rope. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Japanese shibari master Hajime Kinoko creates spider webs of red rope.

Think you know anything about shibari? Think again. Japanese rope master Hajime Kinoko elevates bondage into a work of art like no one else we’ve ever seen and he’s coming to Detroit this Saturday as part of his 2024 North American tour. Kinoko is known for creating endless webs of red rope where he suspends his models like a fly caught in a spider’s grasp. This isn’t typical bondage you’re likely to see at BDSM clubs and parties around town — Kinoko’s style of shibari is sensual with an intimate relationship between the rigger and the bonded, his performances creating an air of mysticism. Watching him is akin to live theatre. He once tied up a building in Tokyo and, in another performance, tied five live models to a building. For his stop at the Russell Industrial Center, he will be joined by fellow rope artist Marie Sauvage, who is one of his students. VIP meet and greet tickets are available with the chance to experience a little rope in addition to general admission.

Event Details
Hajime Kinoko

Hajime Kinoko

Sat., Dec. 16, 8-11 p.m.

Russell Industrial Complex-Exhibition Center 1600 Clay St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$30.00

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
