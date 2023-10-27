Metro Detroit’s newest IMAX theater opens just in time for ‘The Marvels’

click to enlarge Laura Radford/Marvel Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

MJR is rolling out the red carpet for metro Detroit moviegoers at its latest IMAX theater.

The Michigan-based movie theater chain pulled out all the stops at MJR Southgate Cinema, set to open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Metro Detroit’s latest IMAX theater includes all of the latest and greatest movie technology, including high-definition laser projection, multi-channel sound, and premium reclining seats. It’s the first IMAX theater with Laser technology in Michigan, as well as the first IMAX in the state to offer the reclining chairs.

According to MJR, the specs will deliver the highest quality images with increased resolution, the widest range of colors, and deep contrasts. The sound is also evenly distributed throughout the theater, and every seat has a clear vantage point, the company says.

The theater is opening its doors just in time for the superhero flick The Marvels, the latest offering from the wildly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels will also feature an expanded aspect ratio, with certain parts in the film expanding to fill the entire screen.

Location Details MJR Southgate Digital Cinema 20 15651 Trenton Road, Southgate Detroit 734-284-3456 2 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter