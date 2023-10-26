Youmacon celebrates 30 years of ‘Power Rangers’

This year’s anime fest will be held under one roof at Detroit’s convention center

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 2:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nineties kids know. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Nineties kids know.

Thirty years ago, the Fox network debuted Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a live-action superhero TV show adapted from footage from a Japanese program called Super Sentai. Nineties kids know: the American version would go on to explode in popularity, generating billions of dollars in toy sales. It even had a Motor City connection in Walter E. Jones, who played Zack Taylor, aka the Black Ranger. This year’s Youmacon anime convention in Detroit celebrates three decades of the Power Rangers, and while Jones won’t be on hand at this year’s fest, cast from Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers in Space, and Power Rangers Lost Galaxy will, along with many other celebrities in the world of geekdom, including actors from the popular anime Death Note. Another Detroit connection comes in a musical performance from nerdcore rapper Mark Cooper, known for tapping pop culture nostalgia in his bars. That’s all in addition to Youmacon standards like cosplay contests, speaking panels, a Japanese-style maid cafe, and much more.

Event Details

Youmacon

Thu., Nov. 2, Fri., Nov. 3, Sat., Nov. 4 and Sun., Nov. 5

Huntington Place 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit artists push for transparency and fair pay after mystery murals crop up downtown

By Randiah Camille Green

Another mural in the Detroit Be The Change project by Street Art for Mankind.

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

By Layla McMurtrie

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

Motor City Mobile Wellness is reframing healthcare through a holistic lens

By Randiah Camille Green

Motor City Mobile Wellness offers things like reiki and sound healing in addition to health assessments and blood pressure screenings.

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 25-31)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Motor City Mobile Wellness is reframing healthcare through a holistic lens

By Randiah Camille Green

Motor City Mobile Wellness offers things like reiki and sound healing in addition to health assessments and blood pressure screenings.

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

By Layla McMurtrie

Rashad Madarani hopes to turn Detroit motorcycle garage into a haven for artists

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 25-31)

By Rob Brezsny

Detroit artists push for transparency and fair pay after mystery murals crop up downtown

By Randiah Camille Green

Another mural in the Detroit Be The Change project by Street Art for Mankind.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us