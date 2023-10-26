Youmacon celebrates 30 years of ‘Power Rangers’

click to enlarge Shutterstock Nineties kids know.

Thirty years ago, the Fox network debuted Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a live-action superhero TV show adapted from footage from a Japanese program called Super Sentai. Nineties kids know: the American version would go on to explode in popularity, generating billions of dollars in toy sales. It even had a Motor City connection in Walter E. Jones, who played Zack Taylor, aka the Black Ranger. This year’s Youmacon anime convention in Detroit celebrates three decades of the Power Rangers, and while Jones won’t be on hand at this year’s fest, cast from Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers in Space, and Power Rangers Lost Galaxy will, along with many other celebrities in the world of geekdom, including actors from the popular anime Death Note. Another Detroit connection comes in a musical performance from nerdcore rapper Mark Cooper, known for tapping pop culture nostalgia in his bars. That’s all in addition to Youmacon standards like cosplay contests, speaking panels, a Japanese-style maid cafe, and much more.

Event Details Youmacon Thu., Nov. 2, Fri., Nov. 3, Sat., Nov. 4 and Sun., Nov. 5 Huntington Place 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit Detroit Buy Tickets

