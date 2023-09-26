Metro Detroit is getting its first IMAX theater with recliners

click to enlarge Shutterstock AN MJR theater in metro Detroit.

A new IMAX screen is coming to metro Detroit through a partnership with local chain MJR Theatres.

The state-of-the-art auditorium is set to debut this fall at MJR Southgate Cinema. Notably, it will be the first IMAX screen with reclining chairs in the Detroit area.

“Our partnership with IMAX is the next step in our evolution to continuously providing our guests the ultimate movie experience,” said Joel Kincaid, VP of operations for MJR Theatres, in a statement, adding, “MJR is proud to bring IMAX to our downriver communities and provide the only IMAX fitted with Recliners in Metro Detroit.”

The completely redesigned auditorium will use the IMAX 4K laser projection system for brighter images with increased resolution and a wider range of colors and contrast. It will also use an immersive precision audio system.

There are six IMAX theaters in the Detroit area, mostly at screens owned by the Midwest chain AMC Theatres. For years, the Henry Ford museum in Dearborn boasted “Michigan’s largest screen,” an IMAX theater, but it switched formats in 2016. The Michigan Science Center in Detroit has an IMAX dome theater, but it does not play first-run films.

As of 2022, there were 1,716 IMAX systems in 87 countries and territories, the company says.

“While IMAX has been expanding across the globe it’s been well over a decade since an IMAX has opened in Metro-Detroit,” MJR’s Kincaid said.

MJR says it plans to open more IMAX locations in the future.

