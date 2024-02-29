Detroit Lions release short film recapping wild 2023 season

Determination, resilience, and love is on display throughout the 2023 Detroit Lions Mini Movie, released on Tuesday to highlight the team’s historic year.

The video begins with the Lions’ first game of the season, where the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs, the previous year’s Super Bowl champions. The epic game kicked off a great season for the team, resulting in the Lions’ first playoff game win in 30 years, and coming short just one win away from the 2024 Super Bowl.

At the forefront of the film is the team’s head coach Dan Campbell, hyping up the players and speaking about how far they’ve come and how much more the Lions still have to offer. “We’re gonna do something special, gentlemen,” Campbell says in the beginning of the film. “We will never forget this season, ever.”

That 100% became the truth, as this season brought back belief in the Lions to not only Detroit, but the entire country. During the playoffs, over half the country was rooting for the former underdogs, according to social media data.

While the Lions unfortunately lost to the San Francisco 49ers at the NFC Championship, Detroit’s season was unforgettable nonetheless. “We’re not perfect, we still got a lot of work to do, we understand that, we know that, we embrace it, but we’re not done yet,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes says at the end of the movie.

The energy displayed throughout the mini film shows that while this year may not have been the year for Detroit to win its first Super Bowl, without a doubt, our time is coming soon.

