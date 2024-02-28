  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do

Detroit Day of Fashion highlights local designers, models, and performers

The free community fashion show hopes to showcase what Detroit’s fashion scene has to offer

By
Feb 28, 2024 at 4:10 pm
Detroit Day of Fashion highlights local designers, models, and performers
Instagram, @fantazmamarketandcafe
Share on Nextdoor

Local fashion designers, models, performers, vendors, and community members will come together next weekend for Detroit Day of Fashion, hosted at Fantazma Market and Cafe in the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation.

The upcoming show is the fourth Detroit Day of Fashion since the inaugural event in September of 2022, which started in an effort to showcase what Detroit designers have provided to the fashion scene. Since then, the show has become a staple in the local fashion community.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide a platform for local designers and models to showcase their work,” Anita Zavala, director of entrepreneurship and wealth building at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, said in a press release. “Our goal is to bring together members of the community to celebrate the creativity and talent that exists right here in our own hood, while simultaneously bringing new customers to their businesses with each event.”

At the show, unique styles of various mediums will be showcased through three fashion categories: Cultural Fashion, True to You, and Haute Couture. Designers involved as part of the showcase include RoseMarie Lewis, Tyera LaShay, TeNeshia Chenell, and Breezy, among others.

In addition to fashion pieces on display, the event will also feature live performances by Detroit musicians, as well as work for sale by local artists.

Free general admission tickets and $20 VIP front-row seating tickets for the show can be reserved now on Eventbrite.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Where to find the newest murals transforming Detroit

Mohammed Awudu12249 Woodward Ave., Highland Park
40 slides
Bakpak Durden12527 M-1, Highland Park Sydney G. James and Ijania Cortez8290 Woodward Ave., Detroit Carlos H.DTE Islandview Substation on Beaufait St. between Charlevoix and E. Vernor Sheefy McFlyDTE Islandview Substation on Beaufait St. between Charlevoix and E. Vernor AM ScoutDTE Islandview Substation on Beaufait St. between Charlevoix and E. Vernor Anthony LeeDTE Islandview Substation on Beaufait St. between Charlevoix and E. Vernor
Click to View 40 slides

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter
The cast of Detroit '67. Edmund Alyn Jones plays Lank (center left).
By Randiah Camille Green
Brrrrrrrrrr!
By Layla McMurtrie
By Rob Brezsny
Reports of the death of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) proved greatly exaggerated.
By Andrew Wyatt

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe