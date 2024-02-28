Detroit Day of Fashion highlights local designers, models, and performers

Local fashion designers, models, performers, vendors, and community members will come together next weekend for Detroit Day of Fashion, hosted at Fantazma Market and Cafe in the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation.

The upcoming show is the fourth Detroit Day of Fashion since the inaugural event in September of 2022, which started in an effort to showcase what Detroit designers have provided to the fashion scene. Since then, the show has become a staple in the local fashion community.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide a platform for local designers and models to showcase their work,” Anita Zavala, director of entrepreneurship and wealth building at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, said in a press release. “Our goal is to bring together members of the community to celebrate the creativity and talent that exists right here in our own hood, while simultaneously bringing new customers to their businesses with each event.”

At the show, unique styles of various mediums will be showcased through three fashion categories: Cultural Fashion, True to You, and Haute Couture. Designers involved as part of the showcase include RoseMarie Lewis, Tyera LaShay, TeNeshia Chenell, and Breezy, among others.

In addition to fashion pieces on display, the event will also feature live performances by Detroit musicians, as well as work for sale by local artists.

Free general admission tickets and $20 VIP front-row seating tickets for the show can be reserved now on Eventbrite.

