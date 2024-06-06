Detroit gearing up for ‘The World’s Wildest Hair Party’

Detroit is known for many things, but most people might not know that the Motor City is also considered by some to be the Hair Capital of the World.

Starting at Detroit nightclubs in the 1980s, local stylists have been showcasing wild and out-of-this-world hair creations at events around the city dubbed “Hair Wars.” What began as a concept by DJ David Humpries aka “Hump The Grinder” to keep things interesting in local clubs turned into an annual tradition that has lasted decades.

Now, several of America’s greatest hair entertainers, mostly from metro Detroit, are preparing for another year of outrageous sculpture-like hairdos that will hit the stage on July 20 at Artist Village Detroit.

The event is coined as “The World’s Wildest Hair Party.”

Detroit-based Starz series BMF (Black Mafia Family) showcased a Hair Wars party in Season 2, Episode 10, and the upcoming indoor and outdoor event aims to bring back the party element of the tradition as depicted on the show.

The upcoming party will kick off at 6:05 p.m. with Hump the Grinder’s Reunion Day Party featuring old-school party tracks. When the sun sets, the Strolling Hair Show begins on stage, with DJs playing party music all night long of funk, house, hip-hop, and techno. The event will also feature live photo shoots, circus acts, hot food off the grill, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks and style their hair in fun and wild ways too.

More information and tickets are available at hairwarsustour.com.