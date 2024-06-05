  1. Arts & Culture
Detroit Dye House opens on Avenue of Fashion

The tie-dye shop will celebrate the grand opening of its second location

By
Jun 5, 2024 at 5:00 pm
The Detroit Dye House on the Avenue of Fashion.
The Detroit Dye House on the Avenue of Fashion. Courtesy photo
Tie-dye shop Detroit Dye House has expanded with a second location.

The new store is located at 18981 Livernois Ave. on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion. It celebrates its grand opening from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees are invited to create their own piece of dyed art during an open tie-dye session, and the store’s studio space will also be available for members of the public to book for classes and events.

The grand opening is free and open to the public.

Detroit Dye House is also home of tie-dye apparel line brightlytwisted. More information is available at brightlytwisted.com.

Location Details

Detroit Dye House brightlytwisted

18981 Livernois Ave., Detroit

www.brightlytwistedtiedye.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Detroit's LOVE Building welcomes Kwaku Osei as new executive director

