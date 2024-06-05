Detroit Dye House opens on Avenue of Fashion

Tie-dye shop Detroit Dye House has expanded with a second location.

The new store is located at 18981 Livernois Ave. on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion. It celebrates its grand opening from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees are invited to create their own piece of dyed art during an open tie-dye session, and the store’s studio space will also be available for members of the public to book for classes and events.

The grand opening is free and open to the public.

Detroit Dye House is also home of tie-dye apparel line brightlytwisted. More information is available at brightlytwisted.com.