Cinema Detroit hosts pop-up series of outdoor movies this summer

click to enlarge
New Center Park Facebook page
Cinema Detroit is hosting a pop-up series of outdoor films at New Center Park.
Cinema Detroit, the beloved indie movie theater that closed
in the Cass Corridor last month, is returning to the big screen with a pop-up series of outdoor movies this summer. Grab a chair or blanket and head to New Center Park, where Cinema Detroit will screen three favorite movies beginning at dusk.
Kicking off the series on July 18 is 10 Things I Hate About You
, a 1999 romantic comedy directed by Gil Junger and starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Larisa Oleynik. The film is a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew
.
Underneath a full moon on Aug. 1, Cinema Detroit is screening Moonstruck
, the 1987 romantic comedy-drama starring Cher and Nicholas Cage. The film, which won three Academy Awards, features a widowed woman who falls in love with her fiancé’s hot-tempered younger brother.
The series ends on Aug. 8 with Moonrise Kingdom
, the 2012 coming-of-age comedy-drama by the quirky Wes Anderson. Set on a fictional island off the coast of New England, the movie follows a pair of 12-year-olds who fall in love as they run away from a group of eccentric adults.
Tickets are available at CinemaDetroit.org
or by clicking on the title of the movies above.
Cinema Detroit hosted its first pop-up event since closing last month at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.
The arthouse theater first opened at the old Burton International Schools on Cass Avenue before moving in 2015 to its last home on Third Avenue between Alexandrine and Willis.
The arthouse two-screen theater attracted a passionate following among fans of critically acclaimed foreign, independent, and social-commentary films.
But the nonprofit theater struggled with funding, the post-pandemic downturn in moviegoing, and the increasing popularity of streaming services.
Cinema Detroit hopes to find a permanent new home in the future.
Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter