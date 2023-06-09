Cinema Detroit to close in huge blow to local arthouse scene — but it’s not ready to give up

The two-screen theater opened in 2013

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 2:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cinema Detroit is an indie movie theater in Detroit's Cass Corridor. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Cinema Detroit is an indie movie theater in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Cinema Detroit, an indie movie theater in the Cass Corridor, is shutting down its location by the end of the month — but hopes to reemerge for a second act.

The two-screen arthouse theater opened in 2013 and gained a following among fans of critically acclaimed foreign, independent, and social-commentary films.

But the nonprofit theater has struggled with funding, the post-pandemic downturn in moviegoing, and the increasing popularity of streaming services, says Cinema Detroit co-founder Paula Guthat.

“It’s kind of a devastating thing,” Guthat tells Metro Times. “It’s like a death. We poured our own money, energy, time, and soul into it. It’s sad we’re not continuing, but it’s not sustainable. We did the best we could for as long as we could.”

Cinema Detroit first opened at the old Burton International Schools on Cass Avenue before moving in 2015 to its current home on Third Avenue between Alexandrine and Willis.

Guthat plans to pursue pop-up events and hopes to eventually find a permanent home, which she admits won’t be easy.

Cinema Detroit needs a building with high ceilings and unobstructed views, and Guthat says the rising cost of rent makes the search even more difficult.

Guthat has searched for new locations in Detroit, but so far has had no luck.

“It’s tough, and we have looked at a lot of spaces,” Guthat says. “We did try. We really tried.”

Like many arthouse theaters, Cinema Detroit has struggled to attract moviegoers whose habits have dramatically changed since streaming services have paid record sums for smaller, independent films. Instead of going to the theater, cinephiles are watching new movies in their living rooms.

With dwindling admission revenue and aging film equipment, Cinema Detroit also needs new funding, and securing grants has been difficult, Guthat says.

“It seems like the grants go to the same organizations that already have funding,” Guthat says.

The theater’s last film at the current location is Sanctuary, a psychological thriller directed by Zachary Wigon and starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott.

On June 16, Cinema Detroit is kicking off a summer series at the University of Michigan-Dearborn with the films Cadejo Blanco, a psychological thriller filmed in Guatemala; Big Boys, a heartwarming coming-of-age flick; Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes, a documentary about the bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer; and Hollow Triumph, a 1948 film noir starring Paul Henreid.

Guthat says operating an arthouse theater in Detroit has been her passion for a long — and she’s not ready to give up.

“Our mission was always to offer access to films in the city proper,” Guthat says. “It’s heartbreaking to me because the people we’re trying to serve are people who can’t always afford it or who don’t have cars. We were also tired of going to the suburbs to see art films.”

Once teeming with movie theaters, Detroit has very few remaining today. The DIA’s Detroit Film Theatre shows arthouse and international films, while Southwest Detroit’s Senate Theater and Old Redford’s Redford Theatre specialize in classic cinema.

The only first-run movie theater left in the city is the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on Eight Mile Road, although rapper Big Sean says he plans to open a movie theater in the city in a partnership with the Emagine chain.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Opinion: Licensing bills lay a trap for Michigan hunters and fishers

By Meagan Forbes and Daryl James

Supporters of Senate Bills 103, 104, and 105 tout industry consensus as a selling point — a warning sign that should stand out like an orange hunting vest.

Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan

Lapointe: Virtue-signaling Hill Pointe vows to get aggressive

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Virtue-signaling Hill Pointe vows to get aggressive

Ninth man convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

By Steve Neavling

Shawn Fix was among four men charged in Antrim County for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Also in News & Views

Opinion: Licensing bills lay a trap for Michigan hunters and fishers

By Meagan Forbes and Daryl James

Supporters of Senate Bills 103, 104, and 105 tout industry consensus as a selling point — a warning sign that should stand out like an orange hunting vest.

Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan

The Lib Owners

By Tom Tomorrow

The Lib Owners

Rich white drug dealers

By Clay Jones

Rich white drug dealers
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us