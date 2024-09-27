A Delicious Farewell to a Season of Fun and Adventure!

Holly, MI – September 27th – September 29th, 2024 – Calling all dessert lovers and festival enthusiasts! The Michigan Renaissance Festival is gearing up for its final weekend, and it promises to be a “Sweet Ending” to an unforgettable season. This is your last chance to step into the enchanting Valley and experience the magic, tastes, and thrills of the Renaissance. The grand finale weekend will take place this coming weekend.
A Sweet Treat for Dessert Lovers
Prepare your taste buds for a delightful journey through the Valley as you savor some of the finest local sweets. From decadent desserts to irresistible treats, the final weekend promises to satisfy every craving. Complimentary samples will be available throughout the festival grounds, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to indulge in a wide range of delectable flavors!
Royal Events and Fun for All
In addition to sweet treats, the final weekend is packed with royal events and activities for everyone, including:
- Feast of Fantasy: Experience an extravagant meal of five courses fit for royalty!
- Cocktail Crawl: Sip your way through the festival grounds with a collection of delicious cocktails.
- Birds of Prey Show: Be amazed by majestic raptors in a thrilling display of flight and skill.
- Wooing Contest: Show off your best romantic charms and win the hearts of the crowd!
- Couples Costume Contest: Dress in your Renaissance best and compete for the title of best-dressed duo.
- Passing the Apple Contest: Test your teamwork and coordination in this classic festival challenge!
Nonstop Entertainment and Unique Artisan Gifts
The Michigan Renaissance Festival is home to 17 stages of nonstop entertainment, all included in the price of general admission. From jousting knights to comedy acts and musical performances, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy. Plus, explore over 150 artisan craft vendors, where you’ll find one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade treasures, and keepsakes to remember your festival experience.
Don't Miss Out on the Final Weekend!
This is the last chance of the season to enjoy all the fun, excitement, and flavor the Michigan Renaissance Festival has to offer. Whether you’re there for the sweet treats, the royal events, or the endless entertainment, it’s a weekend not to be missed.
When: September 27th through September 29th, 2024
Where: 12600 Dixie Highway, Holly, MI 48442
Cost: Adult $26.95, Children's (5-12) $16.95, Children (4 and under) FREE! Purchase Parking Passes online or when you arrive. Discounted tickets available at Kroger's, Menards, Walgreen and online at www.michrenfest.com