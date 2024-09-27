A Delicious Farewell to a Season of Fun and Adventure!

Holly, MI – September 27th – September 29th, 2024 – Calling all dessert lovers and festival enthusiasts! The Michigan Renaissance Festival is gearing up for its final weekend, and it promises to be a “Sweet Ending” to an unforgettable season. This is your last chance to step into the enchanting Valley and experience the magic, tastes, and thrills of the Renaissance. The grand finale weekend will take place this coming weekend.





A Sweet Treat for Dessert Lovers



Prepare your taste buds for a delightful journey through the Valley as you savor some of the finest local sweets. From decadent desserts to irresistible treats, the final weekend promises to satisfy every craving. Complimentary samples will be available throughout the festival grounds, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to indulge in a wide range of delectable flavors!





Royal Events and Fun for All



In addition to sweet treats, the final weekend is packed with royal events and activities for everyone, including: