Art Fair Detroit is happening this weekend – here’s what to know

Download the ArtClvb app for tickets, a festival guide, and exclusive digital art

By
Sep 26, 2024 at 10:52 am
The ArtClvb app allows users to scan and authenticate art to find more information and purchase pieces directly.
Courtesy photo
Art lovers, get ready!

Over 180 artists, most of them from Detroit, will be showcasing and selling their work at five different locations across the city during Art Fair Detroit, running this weekend from Sept. 27-29.

The event is being organized by ArtClvb, a new platform revolutionizing how artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts connect within art ecosystems. While the full launch of the app is still in the works, ArtClvb is already equipped with all the key features for this year’s festival.

The app serves as a ticket to the festival, as well as a guide for learning about and purchasing art.

Art Fair Detroit representatives will be checking tickets at the doors of each venue. After downloading the app and setting up a collector account, users can access a free ticket and digital art gift by clicking the bottom right profile icon and selecting their collection. Presenting the art work on the app to an Art Fair employee at the entrance of each location will grant free access to the Art Fair.

At the festival, attendees can also use the app to scan and authenticate the art in real time. This will take users to a page with information about the artwork and next steps on how to make a purchase. Then, customers can enter card information to easily buy pieces directly in the app.

Aside from just the art, Art Fair Detroit will also feature exhibitions, installations, performances, music, parties, and panel discussions. The festival will take place at multiple locations including Newlab, the Boyer Campbell Building, the Detroit Design District Gallery, Belt Line, and the 1xRun Warehouse Building.

A full schedule, map, and list of artists can be found at artclvb.xyz.

You can download ArtClvb in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.

Layla McMurtrie

