Here's your roundup for fun fall food and drink events

Fall is in the air and it means so much more than pumpkin spice anything. You get the cool of an evening breeze, the punch of a hoppy brew, and revisit some of the comfort foods that you've been laying off all summer. With that in mind, here are a number of food and drink options to get you started this season.
-8 p.m.-11:59 p.m., Sept. 16-17, Sept. 23-24, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Oct. 7-8, Oct. 14-15 Oct. 21-22, Oct. 28-29, Oktoberfest, Dakota Inn Rathskeller, 17324 John R St.
Squeeze into your Lederhosen and Dirndl and swing by this old school Bavarian watering hole for its month-plus long Oktoberfest festivities. Featuring the sounds of the Dick Wagner & Die Rhinelander band, Immigrant Sons, Harry Lutz & Die Fahrenden Musikanten, and Tommy Schober & Sorgenbrecher Band. Shows start at 8 p.m. and run through midnight. $3 admission and don't forget your Chicken Hat.
-7 p.m., Sept. 21, German Beer Dinner, Bastone Brewery, 419 S. Main St., Royal Oak
Beer lovers can dig into a five-course German beer dinner, which pairs traditional fare like sausage and potato soup, beet salad, and black forest cake with plenty of suds. $50 per person, includes a complimentary Oktoberfest glass. Also at Bastone Brewery, an Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 3-16, with a special menu and beers.
-6:30pm, Sept. 21, "Seasoned Chef's Dinner Series," C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill,
Wolverine Lake
This suburban spot will also have a multi-chef takeover. This time, it's for a seven-course meal, featuring Aaron Solley of Craft Work, Alan Merhar of Strada, Jay Gundy from Cork Wine Pub, Eric Voigt from Big Rock Chophouse and the Reserve, along with C.A.Y.A.'s Jeff Rose. $120 includes dinner and wine pairing. Reservations required. Call (248) 438-6741.
-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, AleSmith Beer Dinner, The Stand Gastro Bistro, 34977 Woodward Ave., Birmingham
San Diego brewery AleSmith will offer five of its best offerings to go along with dinner prepared from chef Paul Grosz's kitchen. $60 includes pairings for five beers (excluding tax and tip). Reservations required. Call 248-220-4237.
-5 p.m.-10 p.m., Sept. 23-25, Ste. Anne Annual Sausage Festival, 5920 Arden Ave., Warren
No, no, not that kind of sausage fest. This is of the traditional Polish variety. Be treated to a mix of beers, Polish dance performances, live bands, games, rides, and of course plenty of Polish cuisine.
- 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 24, Detroit Wine Stroll
Get a chance to peruse several historic properties while sampling wine and snacks. You'll get a unique history lesson on some of the most significant structures downtown and delicious libations. Walking tour starts at Angelina's Italian Bistro. Information here
.
-2:15-7 p.m., Oct. 1, Zwanzie Day, Jolly Pumpkin, 2319 Bishop Circle East, Dexter
Special release of the Cantillon brewery from Brussels usually takes place in London or New York, so this Michigan event is something different (perhaps speaking of our rise in beer making prominence). Normally they do it in London or NYC etc, so its pretty cool they're hosting one in Michigan this year. The event first opens to VIP ticket holders ($125), who will have a first taste of the Zwanze beer. Then general admission guests will be permitted to enter and have at whatever is left. More details here
.
-6 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 3 – 7, Savor Detroit, Great Lakes Culinary Center in Southfield
Hour Detroit magazine presents its semi annual culinary showcase in which prominent local chefs team up with high profile cooks from across the country. This year Michael Barrera of Townhouse in Detroit pairs up with Marjorie Meek-Bradley of Ripple in Washington D.C.; Nick Jauntol of Forest in Birmingham with John Somerville of Steven Lelli’s Inn on the Green in Farmington Hills; Marc Bogoff of the Stockyard Detroit food truck with Eve Aronoff of Eve in Ann Arbor; Wright & Co.'s Marc Djozlija with Michigan native Ed Sura of NoMI Kitchen in Chicago; and Brad Greenhill of Katoi in Detroit with Slurping Turtle's Takashi Yagihashi. Tickets go for $125 per person per night. More info at www.hourdetroit.com
or www.savordetroit.com.
-7 p.m.-11 p.m., Oct. 14, Detroit Cocktail Classic, Shed 3, Eastern Market
This “gala celebration” event will highlight both local and national spirits and will give some of your favorite barkeeps at popular bars a chance to show off their craft cocktail making skills. Participating spots include: Gold Cash Gold, Grey Ghost, The Last Word, La Rondinella, and more. Advanced tickets go for $45 online and $50 at the door. Each ticket purchase includes 12 drink samples. More information available here.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. (Friday), 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. (Saturday); Oct. 21-22, Detroit Fall Beer Festival, Eastern Market
This beer-heavy season is punctuated by this fest. More than 700 Michigan will be on hand, plus lots of food. Admission is $40 in advance, $45 at the door and includes beer samples. Information here
.