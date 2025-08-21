Novi’s HUB Stadium has a new self-pour wall with 50 taps

Courtesy photo The self-pour beer wall at The HUB Stadium in Novi.

Self-pour tap walls are growing in popularity in the Detroit area, with the latest opening at The HUB Stadium in Novi.

Guests get a wristband that activates the taps, which track pours by the ounce. It’s a great way to sample different drinks without committing to ordering a full glass, and you can get refills at your own pace without waiting.

The HUB Stadium’s new tap wall has more than 50 options, including beers, wines, cocktails, and cold brew coffee.

“Whether you want to sample a flight of local brews or settle in with your go-to favorite, the self-pour beer wall gives you control over your experience from the very first drop,” The HUB Stadium says.

“This isn’t just a beer wall — it’s an experience,” The HUB Stadium marketing manager Nick Ellis said in a statement. “We wanted to give our guests the freedom to try something new, skip the wait, and pour the perfect drink every time.”

The tap wall opened last week. The HUB Stadium is offering 50% off new pours for the rest of the month.

Several other venues in the Detroit area offer self-pour taps. Detroit’s Corktown Taphouse (1611 Michigan Ave., Detroit; corktowntaphouse.com) boasts the largest self-pour tap wall with 76 pours on tap (including beer from Yuengling, the Pennsylvania-based brewer that claims to be the oldest in the U.S. and recently launched in Michigan for the first time ever).

Elephant & Co. (456 Charlotte St., Detroit; elephantand.com) and Social Brews (211 W. Fort St. #100, Detroit; thesocialbrews.com) also have self-pour taps.

The HUB Stadium is an entertainment venue with games like archery, football bowling, ax throwing, and ice curling, as well as occasional concerts. It’s located at 44325 W. 12 Mile Rd., Suite H-160 Novi.

More information is available at thehubstadium.com/novi.