Winners of High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2022 announced

Congratulations!

Tue, Jun 28, 2022

click to enlarge A High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice kit. - HIGH TIMES MICHIGAN
High Times Michigan
A High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice kit.

High Times magazine has unveiled the winners of the 2022 Cannabis Cup Michigan: People's Choice Edition.

Since 2011, High Times magazine has run a Cannabis Cup event in Michigan, a competition that doled out awards to local cannabis companies and growers and also included high-profile musical entertainment. But the event was only for medical marijuana patients until 2019, when adult-use cannabis events became legal. It was then canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, causing High Times to switch to a “People’s Choice” model without the music festival component.

More than 3,000 judging kits were sold at select dispensaries throughout Michigan on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone who wanted to act as a judge for the competition. Each kit included 15 to 35 samples of flower, gummies, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and more. Judges then go online to submit their vote for each category.

According to High Times, this year's competition was the largest Cannabis Cup Michigan to date.

Check out a few select winners below. You can read the full list of winners at hightimes.com.

Adult-Use Indica Flower
First Place: Society C – Spritzer

Adult-Use Sativa Flower
First Place: Hypha – Tropical Runtz

Adult-Use Hybrid Flower
First Place: FLWRpot – Tropicana Cherry

Solvent Concentrates
First Place: Element x Pro Gro – Lunar Lemon Live Resin

Distillate Vape Pens
First Place: Church x Pressure Pack – Super Pure Runtz Distillate Vape

Recreational Edible: Gummies
First Place: Afternoon Delite – Blue Lemonade Gummies

