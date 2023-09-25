Cannabis dispensaries support UAW members with discounts amid ongoing strike

click to enlarge Viola Klocko UAW members and suppliers across Michigan are currently striking.

Local cannabis dispensary Ultra Cannabis has stepped up to support members and suppliers of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union currently on strike against the Big Three automakers.

The adult-use dispensary, located at 18207 W. Eight Mile Rd. in Detroit, is offering a 25% discount for all UAW and supplier customers who present a valid union ID.

“At Ultra Cannabis, our UAW members and suppliers are not just customers; they are our neighbors, friends, and family,” Johnathan Yaldo, owner of Ultra Cannabis, said in a press release. “We are devoted to alleviating the financial hardships of the strike, and our discount program is one way we can contribute to their well-being.”

The discount offer is valid until the strike comes to an end.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is also offering a discount for the striking auto workers. The dispensary is offering 50% off all products to all UAW members throughout the strike, as well as one free package of Wana gummies, which are geared for sleep and stress relief. The discount is valid for unlimited visits, while the gummies are offered on the first visit only.

“These are stressful times, and a tremendous number of our regular clientele are men and women who work for GM, Ford, and Stellantis,” owner Jerry Millen said in a statement. “This is our way of supporting these folks while they are out on strike.”

The UAW strike, which was declared on Sept. 15, has garnered nationwide attention as workers at Ford Motor Co., General Motors, and Stellantis join forces to advocate for equitable contracts and improved working conditions. It’s the first time in the union’s history that it has launched a strike against all Big Three companies at the same time.

President Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Tuesday to join the picket line and support UAW workers.

