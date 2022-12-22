Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.

The new shop is located on the corner of Saginaw Street at 200 E. Genessee Street just minutes East of downtown Lapeer. It will feature in-store and online shopping, curbside pickup, a secure, well lit parking lot, and an ATM.

Customers can expect the same premier customer service, knowledge, atmosphere, and prices as the other nine retail locations throughout Michigan. H.O.D. will feature products from the main leaders in cannabis including Pressure Pack, North Coast, Mitten Extracts, and many more. H.O.D. also carries its own CBD line and apparel collections that can be found in store and online.

Owner, Marvin Jamo says, “We are proud to offer more and more cities in Michigan our top quality service. When you visit a House of Dank, we are providing you an experience that reaches beyond the dispensary doors.”

Keep an eye out for a Lansing location to open early in the new year.

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, merch, CBD and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook