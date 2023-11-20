Spark Joy, Share Toys with Quality Roots

Sponsored By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge Spark Joy, Share Toys with Quality Roots (2)

Giving Tuesday, celebrated globally on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, harnesses the power of social media and the generosity of individuals to inspire charitable giving worldwide. It serves as a reminder to kick off the holiday season by supporting the causes we care about.

click to enlarge Spark Joy, Share Toys with Quality Roots
Following the immense success of last year's Winter Donation Drive, Quality Roots, a leading Metro Detroit Cannabis Dispensary and Metro Times Best Of 2023 winner, is enthusiastic about continuing the tradition of giving back to the community. The overwhelming support received from the community in the previous year has fueled the company's commitment to making this year's Toy Drive even more impactful.

This year, Quality Roots, Toyology and Share Detroit have partnered to make a difference in the lives of those in need. The main objective of "Spark Joy, Share Toys" is to bring smiles to the faces of children who may be facing challenging circumstances, however this initiative is not just about collecting toys; it's about creating magical moments and ensuring that every child experiences the warmth

 and delight of receiving a special gift.

click to enlarge Spark Joy, Share Toys with Quality Roots

The beneficiaries of this campaign include two outstanding organizations: A Girl Like Me and The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan. A Girl Like Me focuses on empowering and uplifting young girls, providing them with the support and resources needed to navigate life's challenges with confidence and resilience. The Blood Cancer Foundation works tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals affected by blood cancers, offering assistance, research, and hope to those facing these formidable health challenges.
click to enlarge Spark Joy, Share Toys with Quality Roots

Here's how you can be a part of this year's Giving Tuesday: simply drop off new and unwrapped toys at any Quality Roots store. Whether it's a classic board game, a cuddly stuffed animal, or an exciting action figure, every donation counts and contributes to the magic of the season. Every toy donation received will be generously matched by Toyology.


The Giving Tuesday Toy Drive at Quality Roots is currently underway and will run until November 28th. Individuals are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys during this period to contribute to the cause. As an additional incentive, every toy donated counts as an entry to win a free Quality Roots ounce! This initiative adds an exciting element for participants, creating a win-win situation where generosity is rewarded.


Join Quality Roots, Toyology, and Share Detroit in making a meaningful impact this holiday season. Come together to make a difference in the lives of children who deserve a little extra magic during this festive time. Your generosity will not only bring happiness to a child's heart but also create memories that last a lifetime.


Not a consumer? Worry not! You can still donate at these local locations:

Quality Roots Hamtramck | 2024 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Quality Roots Berkley | 3916 W Eleven Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072

Quality Roots Waterford | 1700 Tull Ct, Waterford Twp, MI 48327

Quality Roots Monroe | 1121 S Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48161

click to enlarge Spark Joy, Share Toys with Quality Roots

For more information about the Giving Tuesday Toy Drive at Quality Roots, please visit www.getqualityroots.com, https://sharedetroit.org/, https://www.agirllikemeinc.org/, https://bloodcancerfoundationmi.org/



