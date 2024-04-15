  1. Weed
Skymint is giving away free weed for a year

All locations of the Michigan dispensary will also offer 42% off all products on April 20

By
Apr 15, 2024 at 1:59 pm
A Skymint dispensary.
A Skymint dispensary. Courtesy photo
Michigan-based dispensary Skymint is honoring marijuana’s holiday on April 20 by giving away “free weed for a year,” which will grant one lucky winner $250 a month to spend on any Skymint-branded products, merchandise, or accessories.

Additionally, 10 second-place winners will earn $100 DoorDash gift cards and 50 third-prize winners will receive a limited edition Skymint T-shirt.

For a chance to win, local stoners need to spend $75 at any of the 19 Skymint locations to receive one raffle ticket for the contest. Purchasers can get up to one entry per day until April 20 and the winner will be announced on April 21.

“420 is our national holiday to celebrate legal cannabis in all its forms,” Beth Stone, retail sales manager at Skymint, said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see all our friends across the Great Lakes State in the stores celebrating Skymint products. 420 Day is the perfect occasion to thank our customers in a big way.”

Another way that Skymint is giving back to customers on April 20 is with 42% discounts on all purchases at all locations. Many of the stores will also have additional promotions and activities on-site for 420 Day.

Skymint has locations in Ann Arbor, Camden, Coldwater, East Lansing, Flint, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Hazel Park, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Morenci, Muskegon, Nunica, Portage, Saginaw, and White Cloud.

More information is available at skymint.com.


laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

