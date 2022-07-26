Jerry Garcia-branded cannabis launches in Michigan next month

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Garcia Hand Picked cannabis products inspired by Grateful Dead co-founder Jerry Garcia.

A cannabis brand inspired by musician Jerry Garcia is set to launch in the Michigan market next month, corresponding with what would be the late Grateful Dead co-founder's 80th birthday.

The Garcia Hand Picked line will launch in Michigan on Friday, Aug. 5 at Liberty Cannabis dispensaries in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Madison Heights.

Garcia Hand Picked will celebrate its Michigan launch from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at Liberty Cannabis Madison Heights. (29600 Stephenson Hwy.) Garcia Hand Picked's Airstream trailer, dubbed "Bertha," will be on site, where fans can purchase exclusive Jerry Garcia memorabilia. There will also be vendors and food trucks in the "Shakedown Street"-style that Grateful Dead concerts have become known for.

The brand is through a partnership between the Garcia estate and multi-state cannabis operator Holistic Industries. In a statement, Holistic Industries said says that Jerry Garcia rarely smoked weed by himself, instead preferring to share a joint, which "became a bridge between him and those around him." In that spirit, the line includes prerolls, offered in eco-friendly packaging made from recycled paper.

Other Garcia Hand Picked products include flower and edibles shaped like guitar picks, each paired with a specially selected playlist of Garcia's music. More information is available at GarciaHandPicked.com.

Garcia was born on Aug. 1, 1942 and died on Aug. 9, 1995. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.