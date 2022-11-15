Highly Casual THC-infused seltzer is launching in Michigan

The booze-free drink is part of a collab between Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge Each can of Highly Casual has 2 mg of THC. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Each can of Highly Casual has 2 mg of THC.

Holiday gatherings and outings can be straight-up annoying for those of us who don’t drink booze.

A new THC-infused seltzer called Highly Casual may take the edge off, allowing us to have our weed and drink it too.

The Michigan-born seltzer will hit shelves on Friday, Nov. 18. It’s being brought to us by Emerald Canning Partners, a joint venture between Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake, who is also the founder of Blake’s Hard Cider.

Highly Casual’s low-dose, nano-emulsified seltzers come in 12 oz. cans with 2 mg of THC each. They come in three flavors: strawberry and watermelon, lemon and lime, and blueberry and pineapple.

Four-packs, which retail at $18, will be available at Pleasantrees locations and participating stores across Michigan.

Pleasantrees and Blake announced their Emerald Canning Partners project earlier this year. The 17,000-square-foot facility dedicated to cannabis-infused beverage production set up shop in the former Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens. Highly Casual is its first release.

More info, including a location finder, is available at drinkhighlycasual.com.

