Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys in metro Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Puff Cannabis Puff Cannabis has seven dispensaries in Michigan.

The marijuana dispensary chain Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need in metro Detroit for Thanksgiving.The company, which has seven locations in Madison Heights, Utica, Hamtramck, Bay City, Traverse City, Oscoda, and Sturgis, is distributing the turkeys at three locations.The distribution schedule is:• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave.• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave .• 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Nov. 22 at Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr.Turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-service basis. No purchase is necessary.Puff Cannabis founder Justin Elias said he wanted to help out less fortunate families during the holidays.“Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come together, to celebrate and be thankful for what they have, but to also think about others who are less fortunate,” Elias said in a statement Friday. “That is why I decided on behalf of the Puff Cannabis company we would give away over 1700 turkeys in the communities where we are located.”Puff Cannabis, which was founded in Madison Heights in 2019, plans to open three more locations later this year and another five to 10 in 2023.