Flint cannabis dispensary sold unregulated products with high levels of contaminants, state officials say

Samples collected from Green Culture tested positive for high levels of pesticides, mold, bacteria, and other contaminants

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 9:42 am

click to enlarge Illicit products sold by Flint dispensary Green Culture. - Courtesy of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency
Courtesy of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency
Illicit products sold by Flint dispensary Green Culture.

State officials have suspended the license of Flint cannabis dispensary Green Culture for selling unregulated products that could contain high levels of pesticides, mold, bacteria, and other contaminants.

The business, located at 808 S. Center Rd., Flint, was licensed for both medical and adult-use sales.

“This conduct is a risk to public health and safety and is completely unacceptable,” said Cannabis Regulatory Agency acting executive director Brian Hanna in a statement. “Today we issued a suspension of their licenses, and it is my intention to pursue revocation of these licenses. Other marijuana licensees should take note – we will not stop investigating until we clear the regulated market of this type of activity.”

The suspension stems from an Aug. 27 complaint alleging that Green Culture was selling products that did not have a METRC tag, Michigan’s “seed to sale” tracking system. CRA investigators found several products on the sales floor that were untagged during a Sept. 28 visit, and more untagged products were found on follow-up visits on Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, according to the agency.

The business said it got the products from ACF Labs, an unlicensed entity that does business as Bee Pure Health, in violation of numerous cannabis regulations.

When it tested a sample of the products, the CRA found that more than 75% contained paclobutrazol (a banned pesticide), nickel (a heavy metal), aspergillus (a type of mold), and/or total coliforms (bacteria) in amounts exceeding state limits.

The products included “MoonRock blunt” pre-rolls that were sold or given away as promotional items to customers from Feb. 10 through Sept. 30, 2022.

The CRA says that Green Culture sold or transferred nearly 18,000 ACF Labs products that were improperly handled.

Anyone who experienced adverse reactions after using the products should contact the agency at [email protected] or by phone at 517-284-8599.

