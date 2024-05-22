Dr. Greenthumb's Detroit Invites You To The Grand Opening Celebration!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Detroit, MI - May 14th, 2024 - Dr. Greenthumb's, founded by legendary hip hop artist and cannabis advocate, B Real of Cypress Hill, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest expansion in Detroit. The festivities are set to take place on May 24th, from 10 am to 6 pm, at the vibrant new retail store situated at 6220 8 Mile Rd.

The grand opening promises an exhilarating day filled with exciting activities and unbeatable deals. Attendees can look forward to an array of vendors showcasing the latest and greatest in top cannabis products, ensuring a unique and engaging experience for all.

As a token of appreciation for the warm welcome from the Detroit community, Dr. Greenthumb's is thrilled to offer an exclusive discount of 30% off the entire store (excluding deli flower) all day! Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, this is an opportunity not to be missed to stock up on your favorite products at incredible prices.

To add to the excitement, there will be fantastic giveaways throughout the day, providing attendees with the chance to win fantastic prizes and exclusive merchandise. Be sure to get there early as the first 50 people to spend $100 will receive an exclusive goody bag.

Detroit has played an important role throughout B Real’s career, both in the cannabis and music spaces. Because of his long history with Motor City, B Real turned to Detroit as the landing place for his first Dr. Greenthumb’s location outside of his home state of California.

“Moving into a new state isn’t easy,” said B Real. “Focusing on markets that have close ties to Cypress Hill is one of the main reasons I decided to bring Dr. Greenthumb’s to Detroit. This city is synonymous with some of the most famous musicians and music artists in the world. Cypress Hill is part of that legacy so it only made sense that Detroit would be home to the first Dr. Greenthumb’s retailer outside of California.”

Join us on May 24th for a day filled with fun, food, and fantastic deals at Dr. Greenthumb's Detroit Grand Opening. For more information and updates on the event, please visit dgtworldwide.com or follow us on Instagram.

About Dr. Greenthumb's

B Real, is a rapper best known as the lead rapper in legendary hip hop group Cypress Hill and one of two rappers in the rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage. His live streaming site Breal.tv features live interactive programming including the "Dr. Greenthumb’s Podcast" and "The Smoke Box." B Real opened his first dispensary in 2018 – Dr. Greenthumb’s in Sylmar, CA. Since then, Dr. Greenthumb's has opened several additional locations throughout California and opened an on-site consumption lounge concept in Cathedral City, CA in 2020. Dr. Greenthumb's is continuing to expand with new stores and product offerings in 5 regulated states including California and Michigan along with licenses in several other states.