House of Dank Lansing Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Party Saturday, May 11th

LANSING, Mich., May 1, 2024 - House of Dank Lansing announces the highly anticipated Grand Opening Party, scheduled for Saturday, May 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.. The Grand Opening Party will happen at 2905 N East St., on the corner of Chilson Ave. House of Dank Lansing Grand Opening Party promises excitement and a festive celebration. Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., so even if you miss the party, you can still check out the Grand Opening Deals.

House of Dank Lansing welcomes guests aged 21 and older to check out the extensive product offerings and participate in exclusive giveaways, pick up free sway from vendors, and engage with our staff in a vibrant atmosphere.

Doors will open promptly at 9:00 a.m., and the very first customer in line will receive a special gift. The first 100 people into the dispensary will receive a gift with purchase. Get in line early to catch the doorbuster giveaways. And, there will be a special giveaway at 4:20 p.m.! All in-store customers that make a purchase on 5/11 will be entered in a drawing to win game systems, smoking accessories, and more.

Marvin Jamo, owner of House of Dank Lansing, and source of press release quote exclaims, “Lansing, welcome to our HOUSE! We are bringing the people of Lansing what they want: The best deals, quality products, low prices and the friendliest customer service.”

House of Dank Lansing Grand Opening Party attendees can expect exciting activities and attractions, including brand partner vendors who will be giving away prizes, a DJ, food trucks, exclusive deals, games, and don’t miss your chance to party with Kash, the most beloved mascot in cannabis!

It wouldn’t be a House of Dank party if they didn’t bring the fire! Special guests will be stopping by throughout the day to join in the celebration. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place between 12 pm and 1 pm.

As a leader in the Michigan cannabis industry, House of Dank offers more than just fire smoke for your session; customers can find relaxation with the House of Dank CBD line, find your new fit with exclusive merch, and join clubhouse rewards for daily offers and deals. They also offer home delivery options in a 20-mile radius and curbside delivery.

House of Dank continues to expand in 2024. This grand opening party in Lansing, will be followed this summer and fall with grand opening parties in Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo.

At House of Dank our values are rooted in a deep commitment to the wellbeing of our customers. We believe in excellence, expertise, and community. We provide access to the finest products. Our knowledgeable team and our commitment to our community allow us to make a positive impact in Michigan and beyond. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

Disclaimer: Please consume cannabis responsibly. For use by adults 21 or older. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: Use by pregnant or breastfeeding women or women planning to become pregnant may result in fetal injury, preterm birth, or development problems for the child. This marijuana product is intended for use by individuals 21 & over. It is illegal to drive a motor vehicle under the influence of marihuana. The actual value of the THC and CBD may vary from the reported value by 10%. National Poison Control Center 1-800-222-1222.