House of Dank Set to Open 11th Retail Location in Kalamazoo, Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Michigan - House of Dank is gearing up to launch its latest recreational cannabis retail store, on June 14th, in Kalamazoo. Operating daily from 9am to 10pm, this store invites adults 21 and over with a valid photo ID to enjoy an exceptional cannabis shopping experience.

Situated at 1986 S Sprinkle Rd, MI 48906, this marks the eleventh addition to House of Dank's growing network of cannabis retail stores. The retailer will offer both in-store and online shopping options, featuring a secure, well-lit parking lot, an ATM, and will soon offer a convenient delivery service.

Customers can expect the same exceptional customer service, product expertise, welcoming environment, competitive prices, and the popular Clubhouse Rewards program found at the other nine House of Dank locations throughout Michigan. H.O.D. Kalamazoo will offer products from esteemed industry brands like North Coast, Pressure Pack, STIIIZY, Mitten Extracts, and more. House of Dank’s exclusive CBD line and apparel collections will be available for purchase both in-store and online.

Marvin Jamo, owner, expresses his gratitude for the company's unique journey, stating, “We're really proud of where we started and how far we've come in the last nine years. Moving into new markets has let us give every Michigan customer a more personalized and better shopping experience."

Another house on the way! House of Dank Ann Arbor is set to open in the coming months. For more information on House of Dank's products and services, please visit shophod.com.

About House of Dank

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the aspects of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products, and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook