Detroit’s weed-infused Apotheculture Club celebrates Chevalier de Saint-Georges

Detroit’s cannabis-infused dinner and performance arts club is at it again with an evening at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Launched in 2023, the Apotheculture Club hosts multi-course infused dinners crafted by Detroit’s cannabis chef Enid Parham, aka Chef Sunflower, before taking attendees to live theater, symphony, or other events via luxury shuttle. On Saturday, the club is taking guests to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to enjoy the music of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, considered the first known classical music composer of African descent. Chef Enid’s four-course infused dinner will feature a French-Caribbean menu to honor the composer with dishes like conch fritters with a smoked plantain puree, roasted cauliflower saffron soup, French chicken stew over Senegalese jollof rice, and black cake. “We have been working hard to advance cannabis culture and add something more thought-provoking to it,” says Chef Sunflower. “Each course of our French-Caribbean menu is inspired by the life of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, whose story we’ll share throughout the night.” Mingling starts at 5 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. with an afterglow to follow. For the grown and sexy only.

